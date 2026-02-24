Edmonds-Woodway seniors pursuing education career invited to apply for scholarship

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

All seniors at Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools who are planning a career in the field of education are encouraged to apply for a $1,500 scholarship offered by Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.

Alha Delta Kappa is an international organization of women educators who support excellence in education, altruism, inclusion and world understanding.

Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities and programs that facilitate education. The local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools where chapter has — or has had — members, such as Edmonds-Woodway.

The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s Scholarship Listing. The application is due March 26, 2026. Selection will be based on scholarship, community service and intent to become an educator. Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com or your school’s College and Career Center.