Edmonds-Woodway students stage walkout to protest ICE

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Hundreds of Edmonds-Woodway High School students left their classrooms and lined the streets around the school Wednesday morning to protest recent national Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions across the U.S.
Gathering at the intersection of 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, the students waved signs with a range of messages opposing ICE and supporting the rights of immigrants.
Edmonds School District spokesperson Curtis Campbell said that in anticipation of possible student-led ICE protests, the District had notified parents last week of their students’ rights. “Students who walk out or miss classes will receive unexcused absences, as they would if they skipped or left for any other reason,” Campbell said.
“The Edmonds School District respects students’ First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and free expression under ESD Policy 3223 (Freedom of Assembly),” the District notification to parents said. “At the same time, leaving class without prior approval will be treated as an unexcused absence, and once students leave campus, the school cannot always supervise their actions.”
College Place Middle School students as well!
Wow! These photos are great. Good on the students for speaking up.
This act brought me to tears as I drove by. Proud of our youth for speaking up and sad that this was ever needed in the first place.
I was here!
The Middle School nearby also participated in I believe I was told about 150-200 students
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.