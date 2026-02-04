Edmonds-Woodway students stage walkout to protest ICE

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Hundreds of Edmonds-Woodway High School students left their classrooms and lined the streets around the school Wednesday morning to protest recent national Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions across the U.S.

Gathering at the intersection of 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, the students waved signs with a range of messages opposing ICE and supporting the rights of immigrants.

Edmonds School District spokesperson Curtis Campbell said that in anticipation of possible student-led ICE protests, the District had notified parents last week of their students’ rights. “Students who walk out or miss classes will receive unexcused absences, as they would if they skipped or left for any other reason,” Campbell said.

“The Edmonds School District respects students’ First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and free expression under ESD Policy 3223 (Freedom of Assembly),” the District notification to parents said. “At the same time, leaving class without prior approval will be treated as an unexcused absence, and once students leave campus, the school cannot always supervise their actions.”