Wednesday, February 4, 2026
HomeEventsEuropean travel guides gather in Edmonds for training and skills development
EventsTravel

European travel guides gather in Edmonds for training and skills development

By
Larry Vogel

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The guides listen up as long-time Rick Steves guides Ben and Tara explain how to put a tour group at ease on the “first night” meeting. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
After each topic is presented to the full room, the guides break out into groups to share their experience and ideas of techniques they have used to provide a peak experience for Rick Steves customers.

In a departure from his usual MO of bringing tourists to the world, Rick Steves is bringing the world to Edmonds this week as he welcomes more than 100 guides to Edmonds for several days of training, camaraderie and the chance to be tourists themselves in our town.

On Wednesday the entire group gathered at the North Sound Church facility in downtown Edmonds for a full day of training, sharing and learning.

After each topic is presented to the full room, the guides break out into groups to share their experience and ideas of techniques they have used to provide a peak experience for customers.
Coming back to the full room, each group’s spokesperson shares the best ideas from their group.
Long-time Rick Steves guide Stephanie Bergeman shares how to use the tour experience to teach about such things as language, history, art and culture.

“We have more than 120 guides here this week representing more than 80 different countries,” Steves said. “They’ll be here for the rest of this week, and while we have a full program of things for them to do, we’ve built in enough time for them to walk the streets, visit the shops and sample the Edmonds ambiance.”

So if you see a group of guides, take a moment to say hello and greet them with an Edmonds kind of smile.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO