European travel guides gather in Edmonds for training and skills development

In a departure from his usual MO of bringing tourists to the world, Rick Steves is bringing the world to Edmonds this week as he welcomes more than 100 guides to Edmonds for several days of training, camaraderie and the chance to be tourists themselves in our town.

On Wednesday the entire group gathered at the North Sound Church facility in downtown Edmonds for a full day of training, sharing and learning.

“We have more than 120 guides here this week representing more than 80 different countries,” Steves said. “They’ll be here for the rest of this week, and while we have a full program of things for them to do, we’ve built in enough time for them to walk the streets, visit the shops and sample the Edmonds ambiance.”

So if you see a group of guides, take a moment to say hello and greet them with an Edmonds kind of smile.