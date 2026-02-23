Evergreen Open draws 46 fencers to Frances Anderson Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Competitive fencing came to Edmonds last weekend, with the inaugural Evergreen Open held at the Frances Anderson Center.

The two-day event brought together 46 fencers from 12 organizations to compete in longsword and dagger and sidesword tournaments. It was hosted by Snohomish Dueling Society, Kulshan HEMA and Whidbey Swordplay Association.

While the highlight of the weekend was the technical skill and sportsmanship displayed in the tournaments, organizers also aimed to foster community and help grow underrepresented Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) disciplines in the state. As organizer Doug Mayovsky jokingly said during the closing ceremonies, “The vibes were immaculate and the fencing was okay.”

Results

Sidesword

1st Lorenzo Mendoza – Snohomish Dueling Society

2nd Mitchell Allen – Lonin League

3rd Dashiell Harrison – Indes Ferox Gladio

Longsword

1st Michell Allen – Lonin League

2nd Dashiell Harrison – Indes Ferox Gladio

3rd William Douglas – Inland Northwest LSA