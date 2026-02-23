Monday, February 23, 2026
Evergreen Open draws 46 fencers to Frances Anderson Center

By
Andrew Robinson

L-R: Ryan Vogt and Nicholas Carpenter compete in the longsword and dagger pools during the Evergreen Open on Saturday, Feb. 21, at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)

Competitive fencing came to Edmonds last weekend, with the inaugural Evergreen Open held at the Frances Anderson Center.

The two-day event brought together 46 fencers from 12 organizations to compete in longsword and dagger and sidesword tournaments. It was hosted by Snohomish Dueling Society, Kulshan HEMA and Whidbey Swordplay Association.

While the highlight of the weekend was the technical skill and sportsmanship displayed in the tournaments, organizers also aimed to foster community and help grow underrepresented Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) disciplines in the state. As organizer Doug Mayovsky jokingly said during the closing ceremonies, “The vibes were immaculate and the fencing was okay.”

Lorenzo Mendoza (left) and Mitchel Allen (right) compete in the sidesword finals.

Results

Sidesword
1st Lorenzo Mendoza – Snohomish Dueling Society
2nd Mitchell Allen – Lonin League
3rd Dashiell Harrison – Indes Ferox Gladio

Mitchel Allen (left) and Dashiell Harrison (right) compete in the longsword and dagger finals.

Longsword
1st Michell Allen – Lonin League
2nd Dashiell Harrison – Indes Ferox Gladio
3rd William Douglas – Inland Northwest LSA

