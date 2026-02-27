Expect regional travel impacts along I-405 corridor this weekend

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A series of overlapping construction projects across the Puget Sound region will make travel more challenging this weekend, particularly along the Interstate 405 corridor in Bothell and Renton, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 2, travelers should plan for both directions of State Route 522 in Bothell to close at the I-405/SR 522 Interchange. In Renton, there will also be ramp closures on northbound and southbound I-405.

These closures come as northbound I-5 through Seattle remains reduced to two lanes for the Revive I-5 project. SR 99 also continues operating with northbound lane reductions at the First Avenue South Bridge due to concerns with the steel grid bridge deck.

When several major corridors are constrained at the same time, traffic patterns shift in ways that extend well beyond the immediate work zones. Travelers should expect congestion on surrounding highways and local roads as people find alternate routes.

Eastbound/westbound SR 522 closure in Bothell

Both directions of SR 522 will be closed at the I-405/SR 522 Interchange beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 2. Crews will start closing lanes as early as 9 p.m. Signed detours will be in place :

Travelers should expect extra traffic and congestion on eastbound SR 522 in Bothell and westbound SR 522 in Woodinville and along the detour routes on northbound and southbound I-405 in Kirkland and Bothell.

During the closure, crews will remove a section of ramp over SR 522 as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. This is the second of four weekends of work required to remove the ramp that previously carried northbound I-405 traffic to SR 522.

When work is finished over SR 522, crews will remove the section of ramp over I-405, which will require two weekend full closures of I-405 in Bothell, beginning as soon as March 6-9 and March 13-16. Closure times will be announced when the schedule is finalized. This ramp needs to be removed to open the center of the interchange for I-405 expansion in Bothell.

Northbound/southbound I-405 ramp closure in Renton

The I-405/SR 167 direct connector on northbound and southbound I-405 will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 2.

Crews will complete sign structure work in the area as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

What travelers can do

Even in a system under construction, travelers still have choices. Consider using transit for all or part of a trip or driving to a park-and-ride and transferring. These choices may help reduce time spent in congestion and avoid parking challenges in high-traffic areas. Leave early or stay late. Travelers should plan ahead and check current conditions before leaving and allow extra time to reach their destinations. These choices can make a difference during periods of extensive construction.

Schedule updates are available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.