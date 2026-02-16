Free Zumba Tuesdays with Project Girl

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Lynnwood’s Project Girl mentoring program is set to host free Zumba classes every Tuesday in 2026 for all ages and abilities.
- Date: Every Tuesday
- Time: 6-7 p.m.
- Location: Project Girl Mentoring, 4114 198th St. S.W., #4, Lynnwood.
Text 425-522-3862 to RSVP.
Classes will be taught by instructor Lena V. and all are welcome to attend.
Project Girl Mentoring is a Lynnwood-based non-profit dedicated to uplifting young girls of color. For more information, visit the Project Girl website.
