Free Zumba Tuesdays with Project Girl

Lynnwood’s Project Girl mentoring program is set to host free Zumba classes every Tuesday in 2026 for all ages and abilities.

Date: Every Tuesday

Every Tuesday Time: 6-7 p.m.

6-7 p.m. Location: Project Girl Mentoring, 4114 198th St. S.W., #4, Lynnwood.

Text 425-522-3862 to RSVP.

Classes will be taught by instructor Lena V. and all are welcome to attend.

Project Girl Mentoring is a Lynnwood-based non-profit dedicated to uplifting young girls of color. For more information, visit the Project Girl website.

