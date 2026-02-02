Gemma Hoag serves as page for Rep. Strom Peterson

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Gemma Hoag, a student at LEAF (Leadership Education Academy for Families), served as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives in January. She was sponsored by 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds).

Hoag is the child of Brianne and Joseph Hoag of Edmonds, and is passionate about gymnastics and piano.

According to an announcement from House Democratic Caucus, pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags, to delivering messages to members on the House floor, to distributing materials throughout the State Capitol campus. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings, the announcement said.