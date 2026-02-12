Get your tickets for 2026 Edmonds Comedy Night Feb. 21-22 at Edmonds Center for Arts

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Steve’s Plumbing presents the 18th Annual Edmonds Comedy Night Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22, at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Proceeds benefit the Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District, a vital organization that supports parents, students and school programs throughout the community. According to organizers, your ticket purchase helps fund initiatives that empower parent leaders, enhance academic opportunities and foster a dynamic learning environment for everyone in the Edmonds School District.

The show is hosted by Kermet Apio, a beloved local favorite (and Mountlake Terrace resident) whose friendly style and quick-witted banter perfectly tie the night together.

Here’s the 2026 Edmonds Comedy Night Line up:

Sam Miller, headliner

Sam Miller is a nationally touring comedian from Olympia. His first album and special, Round Trip, was released in 2023 and immediately went to number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts. Miller is a recurring guest on the nationally syndicated “Bob & Tom Radio Show.” He has also written for Newsweek. He was the runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition and won the Comedy on Trial Competition in 2017. He has headlined multiple major comedy clubs including Zanies and The Laugh Factory in Chicago.

Adam Pasi

Adam Pasi is a Portland comic who is quickly becoming among the most recognized names in Northwestern comedy. Born in Tacoma and raised on army bases on the East Coast and in Germany, Adam’s unique outlook on life allows him to craft absurd yet relatable stories. Adam has appeared on the IFC show Portlandia and has performed on the Limestone, Wenatchee, and Bridgetown comedy festivals. He is a regular host at Helium Comedy Club, as well as a co-host of the bi-monthly comedy game show Funny Humans vs. The Wheel.

Cara Rosellini

Cara Rosellini is a Stand Up Comedian, Actor and Writer who started her career in Los Angeles and moved to Seattle with her family. She has been a competitor in the Seattle International Comedy Competition twice and has worked up and down the West Coast in many clubs including the Hollywood Improv, the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, Rooster T. Feathers and the Tacoma Comedy Club. She is a regular at Seattle’s Club Comedy and Laugh’s Comedy Club.

Ish Qureshi

Ish Qureshi is a comedian based in Seattle. Originally from Kashmir, a conflict zone between Pakistan and India, he has a background in broadcast journalism with over a decade of experience behind the mic. He was a semifinalist in the Nate Jackson’s Funniest comedy competition and has opened for touring comedians in Seattle. He can be seen regularly at Laughs Comedy Club, Club Comedy Seattle, and Emerald City Comedy Club, as well as comedy venues throughout the Northwest.

Duane Goad

Duane Goad has performed at some of North America’s top comedy clubs including Yuk Yuks, The Improv and Comedyworks. He’s been featured at numerous comedy festivals including Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Festival, The Las Vegas Comedy Festival, The Bumbershoot Arts Festival and The Vancouver Comedy Festival. Duane was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and as an opening act, he has shared the stage with some of the best comics in the business such as Jim Gaffigan, Flight Of The Conchords, Bill Burr, Brad Garrett, Maria Bamford, The Impractical Jokers, Damon Wayans and music superstars The Jacksons.

Kermet Apio

Kermet Apio is a past winner of the Seattle Comedy Competition and a winner of the Great American Comedy Festival, a national competition that takes place in Johnny Carson’s home town of Norfolk, NE. He has appeared on Comedy Central and A&E and has numerous appearances on National Public Radio. He has performed in 47 states and recently completed a 25-city theater tour through western Canada.

Ticket information can be found at the Edmonds Center for the Arts website for the shows on Friday Feb. 20 and Saturday Feb. 21.