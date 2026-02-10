Help shape food security in Edmonds: Community survey now open

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Food Bank is inviting community members to share their voices through a new community survey designed to better understand local attitudes, perceptions and experiences related to food insecurity in Edmonds.

The brief, anonymous survey takes approximately three to five minutes to complete. Responses will help the Edmonds Food Bank identify where support is most needed, understand how food insecurity is perceived locally, and inform future planning and service priorities.