High school sports roundup Feb. 4, 2026

Girls Basketball Elimination Game Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 31-29 The Royals kept their season alive with a close win over the Chargers. Lynnwood will next play at Shorewood against the Stormrays on Friday Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. to determine which of the two teams will get the final of twelve berths into the upcoming District playoff tournament. Records: Lynnwood 3-18; Marysville Getchell 3-18 Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Friday Feb. 6; 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 55-48

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 19-2; Shorewood 10-2, 15-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Saturday Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 66-60

The Mountlake Hawks overcame a 15 point deficit in the fourth quarter to win a wild game over the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, 66-60. With the score tied 30-30 at halftime, Archbishop Murphy outscored Mountlake Terrace 20-5 in the third quarter to take a 50-35 lead into the final eight minutes. The fourth quarter was the polar opposite as the Hawks offense heated up and outscored the Wildcats 31-10, including seven three-point shots by four different players in the quarter.

Anthony Fuentes scored all ten of the Hawks first quarter points and led the team with 24. Jordan Wilson added 15 points including 11 in the comeback fourth quarter. Wilson, the team’s only senior and was honored before the game on senior night and then celebrated by his peers on the court when a handful of students playfully mobbed him after the game.

The game concluded the regular season however the Hawks will have one final chance to make it into the District Tournament. The Hawks will host a game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (against the winner of Thursday’s game between Marysville Gethcell and Lynnwood) with the winner gaining the final berth into next week’s 12-team District tournament.

Scoring by quarter Total

Archbishop Murphy 12-18-20-10 60

Mountlake Terrace 10 -20- 5 -31 66

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Anthony Fuentes 24, Jordan Wilson 15, Adam Desta 10, Jaxon Jamison 6, Alex Mkrtychyan 4, Chase Fleischman 3, Joseph Armon 2, Alex Stokes 2

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring:

Carter Hagen 22, Cole Sievers 12, William Wilson 8, E.J. Manning 6, Vlad Bondarchuk 5, Orion Belleza 4, Willie Sears 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-9, 3-17; Archbishop Murphy 4-8, 11-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: elimination game against either Marysville Getchell or Lynnwood; Saturday Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.