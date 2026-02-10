High school sports roundup: Feb. 7, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Boys Wrestling

District 1 3A Wrestling Championships

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

(Top 4 in each classification qualify to state, 5th place is a state alternative)

Team Scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 359

2. Oak Harbor 300

3. Shorewood 216

4. Mount Vernon 195.5

5. Meadowdale 183.5

6. Shorecrest 180.5

7. Lynnwood 169

8. Mountlake Terrace 128

106 lbs.

1. Isaiah Meyer, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Emiliano Olivera-Matias, Shorewood

3. Derek Norton, Shorewood

4. Rhett Nickle, Edmonds-Woodway

5. Ayden Edejer, Oak Harbor

113 lbs.

1. Jhamarrion Jones, Oak Harbor

2. Alex Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Easten Edens, Shorewood

4. Eduardo Gonzalez, Lynnwood

5. Maunel Camacho, Mount Vernon

120 lbs.

1. Giedon Ryder, Shorecrest

2. Yaphet Habtom, Shorewood

3. Elijah Rivera, Oak Harbor

4. Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway

5. Melyk Valencia, Meadowdale

126 lbs.

1. Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Zadrin Morga-Baisac, Shorecrest

3. An Tran, Shorewood

4. Charles Greiger, Oak Harbor

5. Joseph Meyer, Mount Vernon

132 lbs.

1. Hollender Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Ashton Myers, Lynnwoood

3. Armani Grullon, Mount Vernon

4. Hector Castro, Meadowdale

5. Laith Salem, Shorecrest

138 lbs.

1. Connor Lang, Oak Harbor

2. Ekansh Verma, Mountlake Terrace

3. Alexander Solano, Mount Vernon

4. Benjamin Wachira, Edmonds-Woodway

5. Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood

144 lbs.

1. Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale

2. Roland Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Anthony Rodriguez, Mount Vernon

4. Neeko Leonard, Oak Harbor

5. Elijah Jepsen, Shorewood

150 lbs.

1. Avi Wylen, Shorecrest

2. Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Jared Sum, Lynnwood

4. Leo Tassani, Meadowdale

5. Axell Rebollar-Arteage, Mount Vernon

157 lbs.

1. Maximus Uckun, Shorewood

2. Jakob Grimm, Shorecrest

3. Joaquin Lucatero, Mount Vernon

4. Odin Pegues, Oak Harbor

5. Mathew Sleipness, Meadowdale

165 lbs.

1. Joel Christopherson, Oak Harbor

2. Augie Hurtado, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Hezekiah Graham, Shorewood

4. Titus Sweet, Mountlake Terrace

5. Levi Eash, Oak Harbor

175 lbs.

1. Bryson Keller, Mount Vernon

2. Konnor LaBelle, Oak Harbor

3. Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Samir Muhic, Meadowdale

5. Cameron Arseneaux, Shorecrest

190 lbs.

1. Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Lukas Probizanski, Shorewood

3. Jonathan Ortiz, Mount Vernon

4. Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace

5. Eli Hershey, Edmonds-Woodway

215 lbs.

1. Jamier Perry, Meadowdale

2. Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace

4. Hannibal Bendawi, Lynnwood

5. Prince Udeogu, Mountlake Terrace

285 lbs.

1. Malachi Ebai, Oak Harbor

2. Edson Belizaire, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Jaxson Hulbert, Meadowdale

4. Ryan Pinead, Mountlake Terrace

5. Abrahm Sahagun Garcia, Meadowdale

Awards:

Wrestler of the Year- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale

Coach of the Year- Brian Alfi, Edmonds-Woodway

Assistant Coaches of the Year- Edmonds-Woodway

Media Person of the Year- Doug Petrowski

Top four wrestlers advance to Mat Classic XXXVII State Championships at the Tacoma Dome on Thursday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 20.

Girls Wrestling

District 1 3A Wrestling Championships

at Stanwood High School

(Top four in each classification qualify to state, fifth place is a state alternate)

Team Scores:

1. Sedro-Woolley 388

2. Oak Harbor 313.5

3. Snohomish 273

4. Everett 222

5. Stanwood 181

6. Edmonds-Woodway 167.5

7. Ferndale 162.5

8. Mount Vernon 149.5

9. Marysville Getchell 124.5

10. Lynnwood 100

11. Shorewood 92.5

12. Monroe 83.5

13. Mountlake Terrace 76

14. Shorecrest 73

15. Meadowdale 50

100 lbs.

1. Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Aria Wing, Sedro-Woolley

3. Mia Gonzalez-Massey, Snohomish

4. Zheray Morga-Baisac, Shorecrest

5. Natalie Brood, Ferndale

105 lbs.

1. Isabelle Goedl, Sedro-Woolley

2. Kailyann Dencker, Everett

3. Isabella Nuno, Oak Harbor

4. Genevieve Evers, Snohomish

5. Hanna Weide, Sedro-Woolley

110 lbs.

1. Hailey Richmond, Sedro-Woolley

2. Genesis Corro, Marysville Getchell

3. Jada Egil, Oak Harbor

4. Kiley Vess, Sedro-Woolley

5. Zero Jarvis, Mountlake Terrace

115 lbs.

1. Finley Houck, Shorewood

2. Lyla Self, Sedro-Woolley

3. Jayanna Ivory, Oak Harbor

4. Camille Alfonse, Shorecrest

5. Olivia Miller, Snohomish

120 lbs.

1. Malia Ottow, Snohomish

2. Cassidy Halgren, Mount Vernon

3. Lucy Dalseg, Everett

4. Annika Norberg, Marysville Getchell

5. Audrey George, Monroe

125 lbs.

1. Zoey Wilde, Stanwood

2. Liliana Frank, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace

4. Freya Schwabenbauer, Snohomish

5. Saydee Bryson, Sedro-Woolley

130 lbs.

1. Natalie Janicki, Sedro-Woolley

2. Jaid Williams, Oak Harbor

3. Abigail Gamm, Snohomish

4. Rebekah Andres, Ferndale

5. Jaylene Kurtz-Rios, Mount Vernon

135 lbs.

1. Hailey Carswell, Monroe

2. Sari Egli, Oak Harbor

3. Naomi Francisco, Oak Harbor

4. Emily Evans, Stanwood

5. Brianna Williams, Lynnwood

140 lbs.

1. Micayla Yates, Sedro-Woolley

2. Chloe Gandy, Ferndale

3. Rianna Gonzeles, Mount Vernon

4. Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood

5. Kennedy Medley, Ferndale

145 lbs.

1. Audrey Briels, Snohomish

2. Caitlyn Gallagher, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Sarah Norton, Shorewood

4. Evelyn Nogales, Ferndale

5. Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood

155 lbs.

1. Caitriona Weiber, Everett

2. Emily Mauro, Snohomish

3. Marisol Gonzalez Bazante, Sedro-Woolley

4. Tatyana Cabell, Oak Harbor

5. Lillian Halstead, Oak Harbor

170 lbs.

1. Makayla Finch, Stanwood

2. McKenzie Burdick, Oak Harbor

3. Hailey Woebke, Everett

4. Miley “Lemon” Neel, Marysville Getchell

5. Alice Buchanan, Everett

190 lbs.

1. Vida Cienega, Everett

2. Lanaya Harris, Marysville Getchell

3. Ryan Madsen, Sedro-Woolley

4. Jayda Paynter, Oak Harbor

5. Breawna Oxford, Ferndale

235 lbs.

1. Mia Cienega, Everett

2. Kyla Royce, Everett

3. Koral Day, Sedro Woolley

4. Serah Jawo, Meadowdale

5. Ulyana Remizova, Shorewood

Top four wrestlers advance to Mat Classic XXXVII State Championships at the Tacoma Dome on Thursday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 20.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 64-59

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 20-2; Monroe 17-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament quarterfinals; vs Shorecrest or Mount Vernon; Friday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Meadowdale 56-40

Scoring by quarter: Total

Everett 12-19-14-11 56

Meadowdale 9 -9 -14 -8 40

Everett individual scoring:

Michael Selders 14, Gemini Jones 13, Henry Selders 11, Noah Owens 7, Owen Brunni 6, Julius Pringle 3, Micah O’Connell 2

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Khalil Botley 14, Noah Million 8, Hassan Motley 7, Orion Ezeonwuka 6, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Ben Webster 2

Records: Everett 14-8; Meadowdale 16-6

Meadowdale next game: District Opening Round elimination game vs Ferndale; Wednesday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-54

Click here to read story

Records: Lynnwood 8-14; Mountlake Terrace 3-18

Lynnwood next game: District Opening Round elimination game at Everett; Wednesday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m.