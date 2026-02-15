High school sports roundup for Feb. 12-13, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Thursday, Feb. 12

Girls Basketball

District Play-in Game – Loser Out

Sedro-Woolley defeated Mountlake Terrace 51-44

The No. 8-seeded Sedro-Wooley Cubs advanced to the 3A District 1 Tournament with a 51-44 win over the No. 9 seed Mountlake Terrace Hawks. Sophomores Jaliyah Dyson (18) and Makenna Davidson (15) accounted for 33 of the Hawks 44 points. The Hawks’ season comes to an end with an overall record of 9-13.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 7 -8 -13-16 44

Sedro-Woolley 16-10-21 -4 51

Sedro-Woolley individual scoring:

Reagan Evans 20, Kelsey Woolcock 19, Chloe Farrell 4, Audrey McIlraith 4, Taryn Torgerson 2, Unknown 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 18, Makenna Davidson 15, Jordan Wagner 8, Abby Schmicker 3

Records: Sedro-Woolley 12-12; Mountlake Terrace 9-13

Mountlake Terrace season is over

Friday, Feb. 13

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mount Vernon 54-38

Grant Williams connected on five of his six 3-point attempts, finishing with a game-high 21 points as the top-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors advanced to the District semifinals with a 54-38 victory over the No. 8 seed Mount Vernon Bulldogs. The win improves the Warriors overall record to 21-1 on the season.

Julian Gray also finished in double digits with 12 points. Will Alseth added eight points along with six rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals. Shayaan Shah scored four points and led the Warriors with seven rebounds.

Edmonds-Woodway High School will next host both District semifinal games on Tuesday, Feb. 17 as a reward for being the top-ranked team. No. 2 seed Monroe will play No. 3 Snohomish at 5 p.m. with No. 1 seed Edmonds-Woodway playing No. 4 seed Shorewood at 7 p.m. The winners of the semifinal games will advance to the District Championship game to be played at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at Jackson High School, and both teams will also clinch berths into the state tournament.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mount Vernon 7- 12- 9 -10 38

Edmonds-Woodway 13-14-11-16 54

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Grant Williams 21, Julian Gray 12, Will Alseth 8, D.J. Karl 7, Shayaan Shah 4, Andreas Simonsen 2

Mount Vernon individual scoring:

Taran Hanjrah 12, Kaden Sokol 8, Reece Roberts 7, Charles Cook 6, Kingston Collins 5

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 21-2; Mount Vernon 11-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Feb. 17; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 55-51

Records: Monroe 18-3; Meadowdale 17-7

Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Tuesday, Feb. 17; 7 p.m.