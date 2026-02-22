I-5 express lanes reduced overnight Feb. 23-26 for maintenance

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

If you use the northbound Interstate 5 express lanes at night, plan for overnight lane reductions from Monday, Feb. 23, to Thursday, Feb. 26, for maintenance, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The express lanes will be reduced to two lanes on these dates and times:

11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26.



The northbound I-5 mainline continues to be reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge for repairs and repaving as part of the Revive I-5 project. People should allow extra time when traveling through the work zone, which has a reduced speed limit of 50 mph. Be sure to use caution, slow down and remain alert.