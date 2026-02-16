Ian Sellstone serves as page in Washington State House

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Ian Sellstone, a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School, served earlier this month as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), Ian is the child of Linda Bliss and Christopher Sellstone. He’s passionate about politics, history, geography, transit and video games, the Washington House Democrats said in a news release.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags, delivering messages to members on the House floor, and distributing materials throughout the capitol campus. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.