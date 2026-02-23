In Days Gone By: Alice Kerr, Edmonds’ first female mayor

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

One of the most unique occurrences in early Edmonds history was when a write-in candidate won the mayor’s race in 1924. The winner’s name was Alice Ursula Kerr, the wife of James Kerr and the first female mayor in Edmonds’ history.

Alice’s early history

Alice (neé Lewis) was born in Blue Island, Cook County, Illinois, a southern Chicago suburb,on Feb. 28, 1858. Blue Island was a working-class city with a predominantly Welsh and Scottish ethnicity.

Raised in Blue Island, she completed her education there and married James Howard Kerr on March 23,1879. Alice was 21 and James was 23. It is believed that James was a laborer who was possibly employed at the large brickyard in Blue Island. The couple resided in Blue Island for the next eight years. During that period, Alice gave birth to three children: A son, Howard, born on Dec. 28, 1879; a daughter, Alice, on April 11, 1884; and another daughter, Marguarite, in 1886.

The family then moved to the central plains of Nebraska where they homesteaded. Alice said later in life that the hard-scrabble life helped shape her character. She recalled that when they first arrived, they lived in a dugout home and then a sod house.

Author’s note: When people first reached their homestead, they needed to find shelter. They might have been able to live on their wagon or in a tent for a few days, but permanent shelter had to be built. If wood was available, a one-room cabin was often the choice. But on the central plains of Nebraska, trees were scarce.

If you were lucky enough to have a hill or large mound on your property, settlers often chose to construct a dugout first. By digging into the hill or mound you had a back wall and two side walls. Dugouts were often extremely small, no more than 10 square feet, but they provided quick shelter, allowing the homesteaders to turn their attention to other critical elements, such as food and water.

Homesteading on the central plains in the late 1880s was difficult. Women worked beside their husbands in all facets of life. Even though they only had a few scattered neighbors, Alice home-schooled her children and those of her neighbors. Three years after their arrival, James built a framed house for the family. Unfortunately, they lost their third daughter, Grace, shortly after childbirth.

In the mid-1890s, the family moved to the small town of Ansley, Nebraska, which was nearby. Ansley was a young, growing railroad town in Custer County, having been platted in 1886. Located along the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad, it served as a hub for local agriculture.

Shortly after their arrival, James opened and ran a mercantile for the next two decades. While raising their three children, Alice organized a church and helped establish a public school.

Moving west:

With their children fully grown, James and Alice, age 62 and 60, moved west, arriving in Edmonds in 1919. Once settled, Alice became an active member of the Baptist Church, acting as supervisor of the church’s missionary work.

Besides her missionary work, Alice was elected President of the Edmonds Coterie Club. The club was founded in 1909, and in the 1920s its members held beliefs centered around community betterment, cultural education and civic engagement. Alice was also recognized as a leader and active member of the city’s music and art societies.

Edmonds’ political climate 1920s

In the early 1920s, Edmonds still relied on shingle mills and the logging industry for a major share of its employment and revenue. Although there had been a decline from 10 shingle mills in 1909 to five in 1923, the production of shingles, lumber and logging were still the primary industry. Beyond the workers who lived in town, as many as 400 loggers visited on the weekend.

Despite Prohibition being introduced in 1919, there were still occurrences of public intoxication and an undercurrent of lawlessness to some degree, especially in the lower section of town where cardrooms and boarding houses existed.

Looking back at old accounts, it appears that the mayors, city councilmembers and even law enforcement turned a “blind eye” to some of the offenses. This may be because the city’s financial health relied heavily on licensing fees from the waterfront establishments and the money spent by their weekend visitors.

At the same time, Edmonds had a growing number of church-going families and businessmen in the upper portion of town that wanted the city to become more culturally diverse and civilized. In 1924, “law-abiding” citizens pointed out that Edmonds in the prior year had added several businesses and services that were bringing crowds of people to the city for the first time, and the city had to be safer.

The Edmonds-Kingston ferry service was introduced in May 1923 and was providing the first scheduled ferry service across Puget Sound, which attracted hundreds of people to Edmonds. In the uptown business district, the new art deco Princess Theater opened in November to rave reviews. Also, directly across the street from the theater, the new Edmonds Electric Bakery opened in December. It was the first bakery to use electricity rather than woodburning ovens to do its baking, making it a visitors’ attraction.

The 1924 mayor’s race:

As the 1924 political season began, it appeared that incumbent Mayor M.C. Engels would run unopposed. During the primary season, no one came forward to challenge Engels for the mayor’s position, and the official voters’ ballot had only the mayor’s name listed. Below was space for a voter to write in the name of a “sticker” candidate if they chose to vote for someone else.

A few days before election day, it was announced that Alice Kerr had agreed to run for mayor. It seemed unlikely that she would be successful, but members of the “Committee of Citizens and Taxpayers” thought otherwise. They created flyers, which they distributed door-to-door, and ran a large advertisement in the Edmonds Tribune-Review endorsing Mrs. Alice Kerr for mayor.

When the results were announced, Alice Kerr had received one more vote than Mayor Engels, 161 to 160. Needing only a simple majority, Alice was announced as the new mayor.

Given the margin of victory, Mayor Engels and his supporters questioned the accuracy of the counting and demanded a recount. After the recount, the margin of victory increased to 163 for Mrs. Kerr, with 159 votes for Mayor Engels, and she was proclaimed the winner and mayor-elect.

Mayor Kerr’s tenure

Mayor Kerr took office on Jan. 6, 1925, and according to the Edmonds Tribune-Review, city hall was packed with citizens breathlessly listening to every part of the proceedings. Upon taking the chair, the new mayor thanked the people for the confidence they showed by electing her and pledged to carry out the duties of the office to the best of her abilities, not forgetting the closing phrase, “So help me God.”

Mayor Kerr closed by saying: “Regardless of friend or foe but remembering that there are two sides to every question, I will do my utmost to perform my duties.”

During the following week, Mayor Kerr stated that she did not expect any radical changes to the way the city government was operating. She amplified those comments by saying that she viewed her role as mayor as the culmination of her lifetime interest in serving her community and was eager to work with the city council on various matters.

One of Mayor Kerr’s first initiatives was the beautification of the city. On March 11, 1925, at the request of the Edmonds Floretum Society, she declared a half-day holiday to plant flowers and shrubs around the city. Working closely with the City Council, this initial planting and clean-up day led to several other beautification projects over the next two years, and the designation of the dahlia as the city’s flower.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing all the time. The most heated issue during Mayor Kerr’s term occurred in the summer of 1925, when the city council was dealing with a matter related to the regulation of pool halls and cardrooms.

The councilmembers were determined to repeal all regulations governing the conduct of pool halls and card rooms in the city for a time and then revisit the subject later. During the heated meetings, it was brought up that a pool hall proprietor had been arrested when a minor had entered the pool hall to purchase candy. The proprietor complained that the existing ordinance was unfair, as he wasn’t allowing the minor to do anything but purchase candy. The councilmembers agreed and wanted to do away with the current ordinance. Mayor Kerr opposed the idea.

Despite the mayor’s views, the Council went forward anyway and voted 5-2 to void the current ordinance. This was the first time that a vote was taken by a city council on an ordinance without the mayor being willing to sign it, which was necessary to have it go into effect. Mayor Kerr vetoed the ordinance.

At the following council meeting, the City Council overruled the mayor, again voting 5 -2, which voided the ordinance. Kerr later issued the following statement explaining why she had refused to sign the ordinance: “I felt it was unwise to do away with the regulations until new ones were in force. The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that pool rooms and card rooms are places that require regulations and by signing the ordinance Edmonds would be a city without regulations.”

New ordinances were later adopted, gleaning parts of Seattle and Everett’s regulations, which included regulations on restaurant and cafe dancing. A closing time of midnight was instituted and a new annual license fee of $50 for pool rooms and card rooms was implemented along with a first-time annual fee of $25 for restaurant and cafe dance halls.

During her tenure, Kerr was forceful in making sure ordinances were being obeyed. She published an article in the Edmonds Tribune-Review stating that the curfew ordinance would be strictly enforced. The ordinance required that all children be off the streets by 9 p.m. in the summer and 8 p.m. in the winter, unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. She announced that the fire siren would be sounded each evening at 9 p.m. and anyone found violating the curfew would be fined.

The fire chief, however, objected to the use of the siren in this fashion, and its use was discontinued. Subsequently, a bell was rung, and the streetlights were dimmed to signal that curfew had arrived.

During Kerr’s tenure, Edmonds made progress on several important fronts. First, the ferry system was expanded in 1925, adding an Edmonds-to-Port Ludlow run. Mayor Kerr was the featured speaker at the Port Ludlow location when the run was officially opened.

Cars on the left lined up to catch the ferry to Port Ludlow. Cars on the right are waiting to catch the ferry to Kingston, circa 1925. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum)

Secondly, in 1925, there were multiple complaints filed by the City’s water users alleging that they were being charged exorbitant fees by the Edmonds Spring Water Company owned by the Yost family. Kerr requested that a council committee be formed to investigate whether the City should purchase the company, which was valued at $60,000. The initial investigation under Kerr’s watch led to the purchase of the company devoid of its watershed – two years later in 1928 – for $32,000.

Also, with Mayor Kerr’s guidance, the Edmonds Municipal League was formed in August 1926 for the purpose of assisting in the selection of city officials and taking an active part in the monitoring of city affairs.

Refusal to run again

When the end of her two-year term was approaching, Mayor Kerr in October 1926 issued a statement asking voters to refrain from voting for her reelection, stating that she would not agree to being a sticker (i.e. write-in) candidate and would not accept the office if reelected.

She wrote: “I desire to publish the facts. I thank the good friends who have stood by me during my two years as mayor and ask no one to write in my name for re-election to that office, as I do not desire the office and under no circumstances will I accept.”

The Municipal League, which Mayor Kerr helped establish, a few weeks later endorsed Fred Fourtner for mayor. Fourtner was elected and Kerr handed over the reins to him in January 1927.

After her tenure Kerr, then age 69, resumed her missionary work and community involvement, serving the community for another 20 years. She passed away on Aug.10, 1949, at age 91. Her husband James had preceded her death 18 years earlier.

In reflection: At the time of Alice Kerr’s election, she was the first and only female mayor in Washington. A year later, Seattle elected Bertha Ethel Knight Landes as its first female mayor.

Mayor Kerr faced the struggles of a small town with a populace that was deeply divided over key issues of morality and commerce. Her dedication to her community, having a strong moral compass and working for the betterment of others helped create a leadership style that was beneficial to Edmonds during the middle of the Roaring Twenties and the Prohibition Era.

The city councilmembers during Kerr’s tenure included Edmonds founder George Brackett and Colonel S.F. Street. Street, who had previously served as mayor (1903-04) and was a strong community leader, replaced Councilmember C.W. Toles in January 1926. Both were powerful men who ended up working well with Mayor Kerr.

Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Nebraska Historical Society, Blue Island Historical Society, the Spokane Chronicle, Sno Isle Genealogical Society and the Library of Congress for their assistance in researching this article.