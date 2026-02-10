In Days Gone By: Clara Everton (Strance): Part 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Foreword: Throughout Edmonds’ early history, there were ordinary people and families who made important contributions to the town’s development but who did not receive much acclaim or notoriety.

Beyond their day-to-day contributions, some people also left behind detailed notes or memoirs chronicling their lives, which today provides us with clear insights into Edmonds’ beginnings.

In the case of Clara Everton (Strance) and her family, fortunately for us they did both. Part 1 of this two-part article will look back on Clara and her family’s contributions to Edmonds in the early parts of the 20th century.

Part II will chronicle her detailed memories of what it was like growing up and being a student in the Edmonds School District from 1902 to 1913, and her follow-on college education and career as an educator.

Clarence D. Everton – patriarch of the Everton family

Clara’s father, C.D. Everton, was born in 1866. He was 12 years old when his family moved west to a farm near Emporia, Kansas, where he spent his boyhood. At age 16, he started working in the rail yards of the Santa Fe Railroad Company and continued to work for them until he became a locomotive engineer.

In Emporia, Kansas, C.D. (23) married Exemena J. Evans (30) on April 30, 1889. After farming there for several years, they both felt the urge to pioneer; so they headed west, arriving in Edmonds in 1894.

Shortly after their arrival, C.D. built a small home on the southeast corner of what is now 5th and Walnut Street.

In 1894, there was a national depression. However, the logging and lumber industry in the Northwest was flourishing, and C.D. found work with the Browns Bay Logging Company as a “steam donkey” engineer and foreman.

Author’s note: The Brown’s Bay Logging Company was in the modern-day Meadowdale area.

A steam donkey (or donkey engine) was a steam-powered winch that revolutionized the logging industry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Invented by John Dolbeer in 1881, these machines replaced teams of oxen and horses by using steel cables to “skid” or haul massive logs from the forest floor to central landing areas.

In 1895, while C.D. was working for the Brown’s Bay Logging Company, Exemena gave birth to twin girls, Mary Vatrice and Clara D. Everton. Sadly, Mary Vatrice died shortly after birth, and there are no records of her except her birth certificate.

A few months later, wanting to be closer to home, C.D. went to work as a millwright, installing, maintaining and repairing the heavy equipment at the Mowat Lumber and Shingle Company in Edmonds.

While working for the lumber company, C.D. and Exemena purchased acreage on 3rd Avenue South on the southern outskirts of town. There, C.D. built a new home as well as several barns and started to raise dairy cows.

While still working as a millwright, C.D. was elected to the town council in 1908 and hired on as a part-time engineer to help the city construct roads leading into and out of south Edmonds.

While holding down multiple jobs, C.D. continued to expand and improve his dairy, being the first to bring electricity into his operations circa 1915. Once C.D. had established his modern dairy facilities, he departed the shingle mill and announced he was beginning the first home milk delivery service in the Edmonds area, Pioneer United Dairy.

Over the next two decades, C.D. successfully ran his dairy. During that time, he also served as a city councilman on four different occasions and continued to advise on road construction for the city. In 1937, at age 71, C.D. decided to retire and sold his dairy operation.

Unfortunately, C.D. did not get an opportunity to enjoy his retirement for long. He died on March 22, 1938, 10 months after selling the dairy.

The following Friday, a lengthy obituary appeared on the front page of the Edmonds Tribune-Review chronicling C.D.’s contributions to Edmonds. Interestingly, beyond the accolades for his numerous civic service needs and business acumen, there was a large portion dedicated to his charitable deeds.

A portion of the obituary read: “His many works of charity were known only to himself, he was in fact, a philanthropist that could justly be termed great, though he chose to have his many kind and good deeds remain unknown to the outside world. His acts of kindness were countless.”

C.D. had set an excellent example of combining hard work and giving back to his daughter.

Clara Everton – C.D. and Exemena’s only child

A macro level look at Clara’s education and teaching career

As earlier noted, Clara was born in 1895 and entered the Edmonds school system in 1902. By all historical accounts, she was both punctual and a good student. Although she was two years younger than noted educator Frances Anderson, she was in Frances’ circle of friends.

In 1911, Edmonds’ first high school opened, and eight students including Frances Anderson were members of the first class to attend a full year in the new building and graduate. Two years later, in June 1913, Clara and four classmates became the third class to graduate from Edmonds High School.

After high school graduation, Clara entered the University of Washington, where she earned a teaching degree with an emphasis on history and English. After graduation, she taught in both the Edmonds and Everett School Districts for 10 years.

In 1927, Clara took a year sabbatical from her teaching duties and traveled throughout Europe and Asia. Upon her return in the fall, she resumed her position as the head of the English Department at the Everett High School.

Engagement and marriage

In March 1928, Clara’s engagement to Dr. Edwin Strance, a prominent dentist in Seattle, was announced. Although his dental practice was in Seattle, Strance was an Edmonds resident who had lived for years in a landmark house on the corner of 5th Avenue and Pine Street.

Two years before the engagement, in 1926, Strance had torn down the original house that was located on the large lot and had built a large six-room house.

Three months after the engagement announcement the couple was quietly married at Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett on June 28,1928. Clara was 33, and Dr. Strance was 47.

After the honeymoon, Strance returned to his dental practice in Seattle. However, due to the marriage bars that were in place at the time, Clara was no longer allowed to teach in public schools once she was married.

Despite that, Clara threw herself into promoting literacy and education. She was appointed to the Edmonds Library board in 1929 and was a driving force for decades. She often led discussions that were open to the public regarding various books and authors. She also wrote book reviews in the Edmonds Tribune Review’s Wireless section, which was a section published by Edmonds High School students.

Clara reportedly also provided tutoring assistance to struggling students, free of charge throughout the Great Depression and World War II years.

While promoting education and literacy, she also often volunteered to serve as a judge on various high school debates and scholarly contests that were common in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

In addition, Clara was very interested in documenting Edmonds’ history. She was a member of the Edmonds Historical Society where – along with her former schoolmates Frances Anderson and Myrtie Rynearson Otto – she helped document and save important information regarding Edmonds’ early days for future generations.

Strance and Clara’s love of plants and flowers

Beyond Strance’s work and Clara’s interest in literacy and history, they both shared a love and passion for flora. Reportedly, their home was filled with exotic indoor plants, and roses, dahlias, peonies and numerous perennials flourished in their yard. As such, they were members and strong supporters of the Edmonds Floretum Society.

The Edmonds Tribune-Review for years reported the winners of the annual flower contests that were conducted by the Edmonds Floretum Society. Almost every year, the Strance’s names were listed as winners in various categories, including different classes of dahlias, as well as delphiniums, ranunculus and peonies.

Clara not only raised stunning flowers and maintained a beautiful yard, but she shared her knowledge and expertise. She was a frequent speaker, imparting her knowledge on how to best grow and preserve various flowers and plants.

Author’s note: Besides all the outreach work that Clara did in Edmonds, she also successfully raised two children with Strance. Their son William (Bill) was born in 1931, and daughter Laura Jane was born in 1933. It is believed that Bill became a minister and that Laura Jane married and moved to Eastern Washington.

The passings of Clara and Strance

Strance died on Aug. 5, 1957 at age 76. He and Clara had been married for more than 29 years. After his death, Clara continued to live in their home for many years and lived to be 102 years old. The photo below shows Clara wrapped in her Edmonds Historical Museum blanket shortly after her last birthday.

In reflection: It’s difficult at times as a researcher and writer to truly get a sense of what people were like and the impact or lasting impression they had on others.

In Clara and her family’s case, I was fortunate to obtain thoughts from people who are still alive, and who had direct dealings with Clara and her family throughout the years.

I first asked June Sorensen Crump, who was born in 1925 and whose family lived just north of the Everton home and dairy, what were her recollections?

June said: “Yes, I remember them well. As a family I think we all knew Clara better than her husband, who was a dentist with his office in Seattle. Clara’s parents were the Evertons and they lived on 3rd St. just south of our house. They had a dairy, and I can remember going there to get milk, cream, etc. Both Mr. Everton and his wife were extremely nice to everyone. I remember her as always wearing a long grey dress with apron, very old-fashioned.

“Later, as kids, we also played in their fields after they no longer had an active dairy.

“During the Depression, my oldest sister, Lillian, worked for Clara as a nursemaid to their two children Billie and Laura Jane. My youngest brother Ralph was a great friend of Billie’s which continued throughout their lives.

“Clara Strance was a very gracious lady, and I was always thrilled when my sister allowed me to go with her, with Clara’s approval to visit or play with Laura Jane.

“I know that Clara was very active in all that took place in Edmonds, but unsure of everything she was involved in. Garden and Art, and Library Clubs for sure, as their gardens at their home were lovely. When they sold their home, I was invited to take a perennial which I still have. It was so sad when that home was torn down as it was so lovely.”

In my research, I was able to document that Clara hired Edmonds High School students to help her tend to her yard and garden after her husband had passed. By good fortune, I discovered that longtime Edmonds resident Clinton Wright had been one of those students.

This is what Clinton remembers about working for Clara Strance:

“If my memory is correct, the Strance estate was at 5th and Pine. A large condo is there now and barely recognizable to me, compared to what it once was. From 1962 to 1965, I worked there virtually every Saturday as her groundskeeper and general helper. It wasn’t a giant house and garage affair like you see now around town. It was a nice wood frame house with a single car garage that housed a 1955 four-door Chevrolet and most of the power garden equipment that I used in my job. She had a big, powerful lawn sweeper that picked up the grass and leaves after I mowed. It was really a fun machine to use.

“She was a wonderful person who would always stop me during the day to give me cookies and a cold drink of some sort and talk to me about my life. She even insisted on paying into my Social Security because she said that would be important for my future.”

Author’s final note: Late in my research, I came across this 1932 photo that shows “grandpa” C.D. Everton with Clara’s son Billie, (18 months), in front of his Pioneer Dairies home-delivery milk truck.

Part II will provide insights into what life and Edmonds education and school were like in the early 1900s in Clara’s own words.