In Days Gone By: Clara Everton Strance Part 2

Part 2 of two parts. You can read Part 1 here.

Part two of this article regarding Clara Everton Strance takes a closer look at what the educational experiences were like for her and other Edmonds schoolchildren in the early 1900s. The descriptions and accounts are primarily based upon Clara’s reminiscences, which she handwrote in 1984, at the age of 89. The content at certain points has been paraphrased for clarity.

Also included in the article are other recollections from several of Clara’s contemporaries, which amplify her memories. Those additional observations will be denoted as contributed by FA (Frances Anderson), MR (Mrytie Rynearson) and VR – (Vesta Ritenour).

Clara wrote: History is a composite of the events of individual people in a given period of time which enrich facts and important dates and bring that period to life for the generations that follow.

During my lifetime Edmonds has changed from a pioneer mill town surrounded by forest to a small city. Some of my childhood impressions of school and church added to those of others may help “flush out” what it was like to be a school child from 1902-1913.

I entered the first grade in September 1902. Edmonds grade school then was a large new two-story building separated in the middle by a higher bell tower. It looked huge to me standing there on the hill, now the site of the Frances Anderson Center. Behind the building were two outhouses – one for boys – one for girls and in the front was a large playground, now the site of the Edmonds Public Library.

In those days children walked to school, often long distances. I was fortunate when I first started school, at that time we lived on what is now Fifth and Walnut and I followed a path that led up past the new Congregational Church to school. Later we moved down to third street near the edge of town, and my walk was much longer. Children were made aware of the time by the school bell that rang first at 8:30 and finally at 9 a.m. – and “don’t be late”.

Additional recollections regarding walking to school: (VR) We lived near what is now Westgate. We lived with Jake Harrison’s family. He was the sheriff at the time, and we walked nearly two miles to and from school carrying our lunches in tin pails.

(FA) My younger brother and I walked about a mile to school every day. The school bell could be heard for miles, which was necessary as there were students who lived in the country who walked a lot farther than us. Most days we hurried home during lunch hour and then back to school.

Clara continued: My first teacher was Mary Jones. She was a strict disciplinarian who carried a ruler as she walked the aisle to inspect work. Unfortunately, I was left-handed and had learned to write the alphabet and my name at home but with my left hand. That had to be immediately corrected. I felt many slaps of the ruler on my left hand until I conformed to right-handwriting.

Children in different classes were called to the front of the large room for reading and Mrs. Jones would use an abacus to teach arithmetic.

At recess girls played near the school such games as jump rope, hopscotch and drop-the-handkerchief. Boys played on the lower field. Their games were rougher. Kick-the-can and baseball were the favorites.

Regarding school attire, Clara recalled: When I was older, in the fall and spring, girls wore bright colored cotton dresses with white petticoats, long black stockings that hung over the tops of their buttoned or laced shoes. On dress occasions, hats were a must.

Boys wore jackets and knickers with long stockings and heavy shoes to school during the fall and spring.

In the winter both the boys and girls wore heavy coats, mufflers, knitted caps, mittens, long underwear, heavy shoes or leggings over their shoes.

Only the poor wore overalls to school. Overalls was a sign of poverty except for work. School was important and required proper dress. After school, children went home and changed out of their school clothes and into work clothes.

More recollections about school attire: (VR) Our school clothing included long sleeve dresses, long black stockings, and high-topped lace shoes or patent leather slippers.

(FA) I loved wearing hats on special school occasions and had several that I cherished.

(MR) It was hard in the winter to walk to school due to the mud and water on the streets, our shoes would be soaked by the time we got to school. We had to try and clean them off with water that was in buckets outside the front door.

Clara continued: Town children went home for the hour lunch (dinner) period, but “country” students brought their lunches. Of course, the teachers remained with the children. Those that were at school often “helped” the teacher. There were ink wells to fill for the older students. Perhaps they sharpened their pencils at the pencil sharpener up front or tidied up their desks which contained their books or caught up on their work. The blackboards and erasers needed to be cleaned, and at times errands needed to be run for the teacher. Sometimes recess and the lunch hour was shortened or forfeited if a child was behind in their work, but teachers discouraged this except for the “backward” or “mischievous”.

For the upper grade students, spelling bees, debates on public issues were educational tools that were used to prepare you for graduation and for future life.

In the early days the 8th grade was the furthest you could go with your education unless you wanted to travel to Seattle or Everett and attend high school and you had to pass a State exam to qualify for a high school admission.

Graduation from the 8th grade was considered a major accomplishment and there was an elaborate graduation program and diplomas were handed out. My 1909, 8th grade class designed and produced a booklet which contained the class motto, the class yell, and song. The booklet also contained all the names of the students, teachers, principal and school board members. The graduation exercises were held at the Congregational Church and most of the townspeople attended.

Fortunately for me when I graduated from the 8th grade a new high school was in the process of being built and I was able to attend high school in Edmonds, and we weren’t required to take the state examination. By 1909, the grade school was overflowing. An entire new floor was built under the original two top floors, to hold first grade students. The outhouses disappeared and indoor plumbing had arrived.

It was an exciting time for students. Already several older students were studying first, second and third high school subjects under the tutelage of Prof. Dorgan who had been hired as the new school principal and his sister-in-law, Ida who taught high school.

Professor Dorgan was an unusual teacher and administrator. He was an excellent public speaker and filled with enthusiasm for a high school in Edmonds. He drew young people to him like “a magnet” and had everyone talking about high school and even college.

My high school freshman year was spent on the top floor of the grade school building. Three classrooms had been dedicated to high school studies. When the new high school building was ready in 1911 the 8th grade students as well as the high school aged students moved over to it, to help relieve the overcrowding at the grade school.

The school day started at 9 a.m. when all the teachers and students met in the study hall room where attendance was taken and announcements were made. Music was often played and we pledged allegiance to the flag. Then we were dismissed to our various classrooms.

High school classes in English, history, languages (Latin and German) and science were taught. There were also a large stage and small auditorium in the building that was used for school productions and community events.

As the student numbers increased music and home economics were added. With the beginning of the automobile age machine shop training became a necessary part of a boy’s education.

In my high school the strange game of football had become popular, and the games were played in a vacant field below the high school building.

We loved and respected our teachers. They became our friends and mentors. I remember Friday afternoons as being special. Last period there might be music, recitations or lectures provided by students and teachers or a debate. Professor Dorgan remained a favorite and would enthrall the student body with his rousing recitations. He was very dramatic and had a wonderful repertoire of plays. Some amusing. Some sad. Often in different dialects but all kept us spellbound. He continually talked about college and normal school and encouraged all students to continue their education, and many did.

In those days, at the end of the year, the senior class put on a play with all the students playing one or more roles. The English teacher directed it and often she was the class advisor too.

Graduation, of course was the goal and highlighted one’s high school career. In 1913, when I graduated, girls wore long white dresses as elaborate as the mother of the daughter could make or afford. Boys wore dark suits, navy blue usually. This was before the time of cap and gown.

After graduation, I entered the University of Washington in the fall of 1913. My roommates that first year was Edith Brackett, daughter of George Brackett the founder of Edmonds, Anna Holmes, whose parents homesteaded Holmes Corner, which is now the location of the Edmonds High School, and Frances Anderson, who became an Edmonds teacher, principal and community leader, and for whom the Frances Anderson Center is named.

I graduated from the University of Washington in 1917 with majors in History and English and received a certification along with a diploma that allowed me to teach high school in the State of Washington. I taught for one year at the high school in Mineral, Washington. Then a teaching position at Edmonds High School opened and five years after I had graduated, I was back teaching in the same school.

Upon my return, rumors were afloat. The high school was held in high regard and some questioned whether an Edmonds girl was experienced enough to teach at the prestigious school. Grade school, perhaps, but at the high school and especially English? Could she coach the Senior play, the dramatic event at the end of the year?

I knew I would rise or fall as a teacher with the senior play. In 1918-1919 the senior play was presented in the Edmonds Opera House which had a larger stage and auditorium than the high school. Fortunately, we found a play that would suit my senior class, a comedy, called “The Wrong Mr. Wright”. It was a success and everyone laughed in the right places and my reputation as a teacher was secure.

During the first years of my teaching career those were the years right after World War I and there was rapid expansion in the school system. Army and Navy men were returning to the high school to complete their high school educations. It was a hard transition for both teachers and the men who had never taken orders from a woman teacher. For them it was quite a “come down”. But over time everyone adjusted, and the school system rapidly expanded its offerings to meet the new challenges of what was becoming a machine-driven age.

Author’s note: After her first year of teaching at Edmonds High School, Clara continued to teach for nearly a decade, becoming the head of the English Department in both the Edmonds and Everett school districts. With her marriage to Dr. Strance, her teaching career in public schools ended. She, however, continued to inspire learning on multiple fronts throughout her life and was one of the unsung heroes in early Edmonds history.

Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, June Sorensen Crump, Clinton Wright, the National WWI Museum and the University of Washington and its digital collections for their assistance in researching this two-part article.