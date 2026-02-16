It’s back to committees for Edmonds City Council Tuesday, Feb. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Returning to the topic-specific format used in 2024, the Edmonds City Council will hold a marathon session of remote committee meetings starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Last year, under Council President Neil Tibbott, the council considered a range of topics in Committees A and B. New Council President Michelle Dotsch advocated for a return to topic-specific committees in 2026, along with a monthly study session, and the council majority agreed to implement her proposal.

Committees are work sessions for council and staff with no action or public comment taken.

Here are agendas for each meeting Tuesday:

Finance Committee, 1 p.m.

Preliminary December 2025 monthly financial report, first reading

Parks and Public Works (PPW), 3 p.m.

Community Transit contract as part of Hwy 99 Revitalization Project Stage 3, first reading.

Presentation of agreement with consultant Consor North America to develop the Water Comprehensive Plan Update, first reading.

Options for the wayside horn at Dayton Street railroad crossing, first reading

Public Safety, Planning, Human Services, and Personnel (PSPHSP), 4:30 p.m.

Conversion of an existing parks maintenance worker position to a second parks lead worker position. According to the agenda memo, the change would support increased parks maintenance operations efficiencies.

First reading of an ordinance amending authorized employee positions.

You can find links to the meeting agendas here.

You can access the meeting at this Zoom link. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The meeting ID is 957 9848 4261. For those members of the public who can’t access the virtual meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, located on the first floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.