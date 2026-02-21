Joshua Prudnick: Art was his true passion

Joshua Douglas Prudnick

July 19, 1988 – February 9, 2026

With great heart ache and sadness, we share the unexpected and sudden death of our oldest child Joshua Douglas Prudnick. No one can express the pain and hurt a parent feels with the loss of a child until it happens to you.

Just like his early departure from this earth, Joshua arrived earlier than anyone had anticipated when his mother was rushed to UW Hospital’s Prenatal ward where he was born and cared for several weeks before he could be transferred to Stevens/ Swedish Hospital Edmonds which had just opened a Level 4 Prenatal Ward. Neither Josh nor his parents expected The Everett Herald to feature the new facility—or that Joshua’s photo, cradled by his nurse, would appear on the front page.

Joshua would proceed to grow up like children do, going to school and playing sports with soccer being his favorite. But his true passion and inspiration that would define him for the rest of his life would be art. Joshua loved drawing and this would evolve into painting and sculpture. His ability to focus and exercise the patience to achieve the detail that his work would exhibit never failed to amaze those who were privileged to see his work. In ninth grade, Josh created an abstract self portrait that would later place 1st at the Edmonds Art Festival for his age group. He loved carving pumpkins to add to the families’ Halloween Decorations and for workplace related carving contests.

Josh loved and was respectful of nature’s creatures. He enjoyed hiking, roller blading on the Burke Gilman trail and boating with his family on Puget Sound. He was an avid Lego builder/collector and was known for his video gaming abilities.

Josh leaves behind his parents, Cheri and Doug Prudnick, younger siblings Matt and Becca Prudnick, his girlfriend Sarah, his best friend Joseph along with an army of aunts, uncles and cousins all living in the Puget Sound region and who will miss him greatly. Over his years working at Fred Meyer in Lynnwood, he earned trust and friendship from a great number of co-workers with his quiet respectful nature, and ability to really listen to all those who would seek conversation with him.

A Viewing from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and Memorial from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm will take place on Feb. 27th at Beck’s Tribute Center 405 5th Ave South, Edmonds, WA.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal”