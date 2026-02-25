K-12 student artists invited to enter ‘Look Out for Each Other’ safety poster contest

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sound Transit and Arts Corps invite artists in grades K-12 to participate in the “Safety is a team effort – LOOK out for each other!” safety poster contest. Students are asked to draw or illustrate what it means to look out for friends, family members, neighbors and community members around tracks and trains, according to their press release.

Winners of the contest, which is open to students in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, will win cash prizes and the chance to have their posters featured on board Sound Transit’s Link light rail trains.

The contest is open now, and submissions can be uploaded here or submitted in person at Arts Corps (4408 Delridge Way SW, Suite 110, Seattle, WA 98106) Monday to Thursday, starting on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more inspiration, Sound Transit’s safety messages are:

Look both ways. Trains come from both directions, so always expect a second train.

Headphones off, screens down. It’s important to stay alert to be safe.

Stay behind the yellow line. The yellow strip creates a barrier between the train and the platform.

Bike smart, ride safe. When you’re riding a bike, always cross tracks at a 90-degree angle to prevent getting stuck.

For questions about the contest, contact safetyposter@artscorps.org.