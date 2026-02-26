Keyport appoints seafood industry leader Craig Morris as president

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Keyport LLC, an Edmonds-based processor and supplier of wholesale wild-caught crab and frozen seafood, has appointed Craig Morris as president.

Morris joins Keyport following seven years as CEO of the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), where he led global demand-building efforts for U.S.-caught Alaska pollock, the company said in a news release. He brings decades of leadership experience spanning seafood, agriculture and broader protein sectors.

Morris and Kurt Pedersen will continue as CEO and COO, respectively, with a greater focus on partnerships, supply and harvest relationships, and building the next chapter of Keyport as the company approaches its 30-year milestone in 2027, the news release said.

“We’ve developed strong momentum over the past several years,” said Mark Pedersen, CEO of Keyport. “As our business continues to grow, Craig’s experience and industry relationships add strength to our leadership team and increase our ability to aggressively expand the Keyport brand in the years ahead.”

Morris is widely recognized across Alaska’s seafood sector and brings deep relationships throughout the industry. During his tenure at GAPP, Morris transformed Alaska pollock from an anonymous whitefish into a sought-after global brand known by customers and consumers around the world. He previously served as vice president of international marketing at the National Pork Board and held senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, overseeing marketing and regulatory programs as well as federal purchases for major U.S. commodities, including seafood. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles within the broader protein industry.

“Keyport has built something special over the last 30 years, and I’m humbled to be joining this family-owned business as president,” Morris said. “The strong reputation across the Alaska seafood industry that Mark and Kurt have earned shines through in everything they do. I am eager to join the team and work to achieve the ambitious goals they’ve set for the future of the business.”