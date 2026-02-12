Las Brisas hosting Feb. 24 fundraiser to benefit Edmonds Food Bank

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant will host a special fundraiser benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. During the event, all tips from the evening will be donated directly to the food bank, with Edmonds Food Bank staff stepping in as servers for the night.

“I’ve received a lot of support along the way, and I want to support others in return,” said Las Brisas owner Alvaro Castillo. “We all need help sometimes, and that’s why showing up for each other matters.”

Las Brisas is one of 24 local restaurants participating in the Edmonds Food Bank’s Restaurant Partner Program. The program was launched in November 2025 to unite local businesses in support of the food bank’s mission.