Las Brisas hosting Feb. 24 fundraiser to benefit Edmonds Food Bank

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant will host a special fundraiser benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. During the event, all tips from the evening will be donated directly to the food bank, with Edmonds Food Bank staff stepping in as servers for the night.
“I’ve received a lot of support along the way, and I want to support others in return,” said Las Brisas owner Alvaro Castillo. “We all need help sometimes, and that’s why showing up for each other matters.”
Las Brisas is one of 24 local restaurants participating in the Edmonds Food Bank’s Restaurant Partner Program. The program was launched in November 2025 to unite local businesses in support of the food bank’s mission.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.