Learn stories behind names of WA places and things at Feb. 19 presentation

How did your town get its name? What about your neighborhood or school? You are invited to join Sno-King School Retirees at the organization’s general membership meeting on Thursday, Feb. 19 to hear speaker Felix Banel from Humanities Washington present “All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things.”

Banel has worked in history and media since the 1990s, serving as deputy director of MOHAI and producing award-winning radio and TV shows.

The event takes place in the Board Room of the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting begins at noon with a meet-and-greet, then a brief business meeting followed by Banal’s presentation at 1 p.m.