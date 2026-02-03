Letter to the editor: Adding up those City taxes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Sometimes things creep up on us in life. Week after week, month after month, things happen. Let’s take the bits and pieces and put them all together so we can see the totality of taxes passed by the City in just the past six months.

On Aug. 19, 2025, the Council unanimously approved a .1% public safety sales tax increase. According to the discussion and the agenda packet information, that tax will yield the city $1 million per year.

Dec. 2, 2025, the Council narrowly approved doubling the utility tax beginning Jan. 1 and ending in 18 months. Then-Council Pesident Tibbott’s presentation regarding the tax stated it will generate $3.2 million in 2026. Since it will sunset half way through 2027, the total revenue next year will be approximately $1.6 million.

A new year and new increases. On Jan. 6 Council approved raising transportation impact fees as of July 1. These are fees developers pay for transportation and infrastructure improvements. There isn’t a lot of development going on presently so a revenue amount isn’t included in this overall view.

On Jan. 13 the Council voted 5-2 to approve a 0.1% Transportation Benefit District sales tax, moving Edmonds’ sales tax to 10.7%, tying for highest in the state. The projections from this meeting showed the city raising $660,000 in 2026 and approximately $1 million each year from 2027-2036.

So, let’s add it up for 2026:

Public Safety Tax = $ 1 million

Utility Tax = $3.2 million

Transportation Impact Fees = Doubling but unknown, so no dollar amount included here (but it will be something)

Transportation Benefit Tax = $660,000

Grand Total = $4.86 million

Bits and pieces add up!

Ann Christiansen

Edmonds