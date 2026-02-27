Letter to the editor: Adjust agenda to consider public input on Deer Creek moratorium

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Open Letter to Edmonds City Councilmembers and Mayor:

Please add an agenda item to the March 3, 2026 City Council Meeting for Councilmembers to discuss the public input received during the public hearing and consider further action on the Deer Creek Moratorium.

This additional agenda item should occur just after the public hearing on the moratorium so that Councilmembers can actually consider the public input received and deliberate on whether the moratorium is justified. Otherwise, there is no real purpose for the public to take the time to prepare and present “factual” information at the public hearing.

There was misleading, incorrect and unsubstantiated information on the Deer Creek CARA and PFAS studies presented to Councilmembers just prior to their vote to implement a moratorium – – and that likely will be the substance of the public’s comments at the public hearing.

Thus, it is a gross disservice to citizens to ask for public input at a public hearing unless the Council is indeed going to discuss that information (via an additional agenda item) and consider taking immediate action — in this case, halting an unjustified moratorium and letting our critical area code process do what it’s supposed to.

For me, I’m not going to waste my time and effort to assimilate factual information for the City Council and have it again go into the “black hole” of a public hearing.

I encourage other informed citizens to chime in with comments to Council on this City’s public process inadequacies, misinformation, and basic lack of good governance.

Joe Scordino

Edmonds