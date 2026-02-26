Letter to the editor: Edmonds needs a drop-off site for disposable batteries

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I’ve been getting my various battery-operated garden and lawn gizmos ready for spring – the grass is growing and the daffodils are taking off! In the process, I’ve been having to replace a number of rechargeable batteries – you knew, the big ones that cost more than the device they run (like printer cartridges).

But when I look up places where I can responsibly dispose of the batteries, such places are all inconvenient to get to, and none are in downtown Edmonds that I have been able to find.

We’ve had debate in these “pages” about bike lanes, water purity, EV’s… Surely the city, or some altruistic store down in or close to the bowl, could establish whatever is needed to offer drop-off and proper disposal? There must be innumerable batteries that go into the garbage every week because they’re so inconvenient to dispose of in an environmentally-conscious fashion? Batteries improperly disposed of are a significant environmental problem.

I’d think that offering such a service would not only be a plus for our environment, but also a draw to come on into the store offering it and buy something?

Seems like a win-win and a laudable service to the community.

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds