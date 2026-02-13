Letter to the editor: State housing bills that warrant attention

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Dear Edmonds residents,

Five bills being considered in the current state legislative session warrant your attention:

1) HB 2489- Restricts jurisdictions from enforcing camping bans or clearing encampments unless “adequate shelter” is available, defined in ways that are financially and logistically impractical. This could result in widespread public camping, infringing on recreation and transportation uses of parks and sidewalks.

2) HB 2480/ SB 6026- Mandate housing allowance in all zones, including commercial areas, and remove requirement for first-floor commercial space in mixed-use zones. These changes undermine the comprehensive plan Edmonds developed with citizen input and taxpayer dollars.

3) HB 2266/ SB 6069- Require jurisdictions to allow Emergency Shelter, Transitional Housing, Emergency Housing, Permanent Supportive Housing (S.T.E.P. Housing) in all zones, including residential, while prohibiting operating agreements. Current regulations allow for more oversight and restrictions.

These bills have significant support, including from our local elected officials in the 21st and 32nd legislative districts. (Reps. Strom Peterson and Cindy Ryu are sponsors of all three of the above-mentioned house bills.). HB 2489 and HB 2266 have 25 total sponsors each. HB 2480 has 14.

Senate Bill 6026 is sponsored by 21st LD Senator Marco Liias and six others. SB 6069 has four sponsors, none of them local.

I encourage you to participate in hearings — virtually or in person in Olympia — and to contact your representatives to oppose these bills. The quality of life and economic vitality of our community will be negatively impacted by these state actions.

Sincerely,

Vivian Olson

Edmonds City Councilmember (writing in personal capacity)