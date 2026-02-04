Letter to the editor: The hidden costs of failed management

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Last November, voters rejected a major levy proposal. That vote reflected more than affordability concerns — it reflected doubts about whether the City is managing large projects competently and responsibly.

Since then, residents have seen multiple tax increases layered on in just six months, even as one of the City’s most expensive infrastructure projects continues to fail.

After more than five years and roughly $28 million, the wastewater treatment plant’s carbon recovery system still does not operate as promised. Instead of reliably processing solids, the facility depends on ongoing sludge hauling — an outcome that has already cost millions of dollars and was never presented to residents as the plan.

Projects of this scale require experienced leadership, independent subject-matter experts, and hard accountability. Responsibility for major capital projects ultimately lies with the Mayor’s office, which oversees executive leadership, vendor relationships and project direction. When results don’t materialize, the response cannot be endless fixes and additional spending without scrutiny.

What often gets lost is the tradeoff. Every dollar spent propping up a failed project is a dollar not spent on public safety, sidewalks, basic maintenance, parks or core services residents actually want and use. When major projects go off the rails, other priorities inevitably lose.

Post-Prop 1, that reality matters. Residents want safe streets, walkable neighborhoods, and reliable services — but confidence erodes quickly when large failures remain unresolved. Accountability isn’t optional. It’s the prerequisite for earning public trust and funding the things that truly matter.

Lee Reeves

Edmonds