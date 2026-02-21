Live in Esperance and have an opinion about its future? There’s a survey for you

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Those who live in Esperance have a chance to share their thoughts about the neighborhood’s future through a community-led survey.

The link to the survey is here.

The survey asks participants to rank the importance of topics such as pedestrian safety, building codes and police response time. Participants are also required to answer how they feel about Edmonds possibly annexing Esperance.

The Esperance Neighborhood Alliance, along with the Edmonds mayor and city staff, met in January to talk about the possibility of annexation. No formal decisions were made.

The neighborhood alliance is a group that empowers Esperance residents to make their voices heard by organizing advocacy on issues that impact the future of the neighborhood, according to the group’s page on social media.

Esperance Neighborhood Alliance member Emily Benson said the city is working to gather information, including putting together a fiscal outlook and a possible timeline for annexation.

At the same time, the neighborhood alliance is collecting information from Esperance residents.

“What we’re trying to do here is make sure that the people who live in Esperance are involved and have a voice,” Esperance Neighborhood Alliance member Colleen McDonald said.

Benson said the residents are hoping to have a town hall about this topic sometime in the spring.

McDonald said the Esperance Neighborhood Alliance will meet Monday, March 2, to discuss the survey results and next steps. The meeting will start 6 p.m. at Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Ave. S.

About 40 people have taken the survey as of Feb. 17.

Esperance is a 448-acre unincorporated piece of land surrounded by Edmonds. About 4,000 people live there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The My Neighborhood News Group reported Dec. 19 that the Snohomish County Council unanimously voted to exclude Esperance from being rezoned partly because some have expressed interest for annexation.

Voters had repeatedly rejected annexation in the past.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Group. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.