Local Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards for school projects

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Five Girl Scouts from Edmonds School District-based Troop 42755 earned the Silver Award, Girl Scouting’s second-highest service and leadership award. All five invested at about 50 hours each into their respective projects, benefiting three schools in Edmonds School District.

The projects included Cool Down Kits for Brier Terrace Middle School students experiencing anxiety and stress, and a dyslexic-friendly book section at local elementary and middle schools.

The Cool Down Kits will benefit students experiencing anxiety/stress. It was created and completed by Girl Scouts Josie Franklin, Sienna Stanciu and Valentina Sta Teresa.

Sensory kits were assembled containing items that the Girl Scouts felt would help a fellow student experiencing high anxiety while at school and find calm. The Girl Scouts researched stress/anxiety along with tools to help ground someone during a panic attack. They used their findings to create informational brochures and build sensory kits full of items to help students. Sour candy to taste, alcohol wipes to smell, fidgets for touch, and cool packs for temperature. Students collected the items by making an Amazon wishlist and sending it to people in the community to gather donations. They also created posters to let students know where to find the kits, and added some breathing exercises as well.

“School is a top stressor for teens, and students having panic attacks or other stressful moments at school need proper resources,” Josie Franklin said.

The dyslexic-friendly libraries were created by Girl Scouts Sophia Connell and Kate Malloy.

“I have dyslexia and have struggled with reading,” Sophia said. Kate added she wanted to beneift other children, like her friend Sophia, by adding a section to the school libraries that have books printed in a dyslexic-friendly font.

About 15-20% of school children show signs of dyslexia and struggle with reading and writing. The Girl Scouts worked as a team and solicited donations from community members to gather enough books in dyslexic font to donate to three libraries: Brier Elementary, Hilltop Elementary and Brier Terrace Middle School.