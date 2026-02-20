Lynnwood Neighborhood Center’s Joel Feldman to speak at Feb. 24 Edmonds Lions Club meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Lions Club invites the community to its next regular meeting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Pancake Haus in downtown Edmonds. The club will welcome Joel Feldman, philanthropy officer for Volunteers of America Western Washington, which recently opened the new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

Feldman has more than 17 years of development experience at local and national nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, the American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and United Way of King County. He was born and raised in the Seattle area. Before entering the nonprofit sector, Joel worked in direct mail marketing and once started an Internet radio company.

According to the meeting announcement, the Edmonds Lions Club has served the community for nearly 80 years and is actively growing its membership. The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Maplewood Presbyterian Church and on the fourth Tuesday at noon at Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Come to a meeting or visit edmondslions.org to learn more about the club.