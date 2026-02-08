Madrona K-8 Jazz Ensemble honored at Bellevue College Jazz Festival

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

For the second year in a row, the Madrona K-8 Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Matt Edwards, earned one of three “Outstanding Ensemble” awards at the 28th Annual Bellevue College Jazz Festival Friday, Feb. 6.

One of the premier youth jazz events in the Puget Sound region, the festival provided Madrona students with a full day of immersion, including:

Master Classes: A session and concert with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ben Wendel.

Intensive Clinics: A 40-minute private workshop with award-winning trombonist Audrey Stangland.

Peer Performance: Opportunities to observe and learn from the region’s top student musicians.

Madrona K-8 includes students from throughout the Edmonds School District. According to Edwards, the program’s impact is evident in its legacy: Over 25 Madrona jazz alumni are currently performing in high school groups across the District.

The continued success of jazz education in the Edmonds School District is in part made possible by robust community and district support, most notably through the Foundation for Edmonds School District, Edwards said. The Foundation’s funding ensures that many music ensembles across the District continue to thrive and compete at elite national and local levels.

Upcoming Performance

The public is invited to see Madrona K-8 Jazz Ensemble musicians live when they open for Jake Bergevin’s Jazz Punishments Big Band at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline

Doors open at 6 p.m. A $10 donation suggested.