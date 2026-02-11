MAE hosts fifth annual Lunar New Year in Edmonds Feb. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Festive red lanterns will once again adorn downtown Edmonds as the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) presents its fifth annual Lunar New Year Edmonds community event on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Downtown Edmonds and Salish Crossing merchants will participate in the festivities with a Red Envelope Walk from Feb. 15-28. Participating shops will hide a “lucky horse” — in celebration of the Year of the Horse — for visitors to find and earn a stamp on their Red Envelope Walk card.

After collecting stamps from 12 or more businesses, participants can return their card to receive a lucky red envelope filled with small treats. All completed cards submitted during the event will be entered into a drawing for a basket of local goods from participating businesses.

On Friday, Feb. 27, at 9:30 a.m., the Edmonds Bookshop will host a children’s story time. MAE board member Dina Soy-Olson will read from A Sweet New Year for Ren.

A full day of Lunar New Year Edmonds family activities begins Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. with a story time for children at the Edmonds Library.

At 11 a.m., live stage performances will begin at Edmonds Center for the Arts, featuring Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance, Kung Fu Kwoon and Melody Institute Chinese Dance School. The Massive Monkees breakdancing crew will once again close the show.

New this year, the ECA gym will be transformed into Celebration Hall, featuring expanded family-friendly activities, including art stations, a Seattle Go games area, a Jaiiya tea station, community resource space, Chinese calligraphy, face painting and more. Celebration Hall opens at 10:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Free tickets are available now. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N.

“We are so excited for our fifth annual celebration,” MAE Board President Karin Mei Butler said. “This is the Year of the Fire Horse and we are ready to usher in a year of courage, energy and progress. Celebrating our culture, community and shared humanity is crucial right now, so we hope everyone can join us.”

The Multicultural Association of Edmonds first hosted Lunar New Year Edmonds in 2022. Due to strong community support, the organization has expanded the event each year.

Lunar New Year is celebrated by Asian and Asian American communities on or around the first new moon of the lunar calendar. Each year is associated with one of 12 zodiac animals. Lunar New Year 2026 marks the Year of the Fire Horse, symbolizing bold change, freedom, passion and innovation.

More information is available at www.maedmonds.org