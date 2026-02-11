Maplewood K-8 students add their voices to ICE protests

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Approximately 30 middle school students from Maplewood K-8 Parent Cooperative staged a Tuesday afternoon protest against recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.

The students left the school in Edmonds’ Maplewood neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. and walked to the corner of 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest near Edmonds-Woodway High School. After arriving, they waved their signs as drivers honked their horns in encouragement.

Principal Kimberly LaFleur said that while she accompanied the students on their walk to ensure their safety, the event was “non-sponsored school event and a completely student-led demonstration.”

The protest follows recent demonstrations by students from Edmonds-Woodway High School and College Place Middle School and Meadowdale High and Meadowdale Middle School.