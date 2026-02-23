Mayor Mike Rosen to deliver State of the City address March 16

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Edmonds for the 2026 State of the City Address presented by Mayor Mike Rosen from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The Chamber will host a networking reception from 5-6 p.m.., where attendees can connect with local business leaders, community members and city leaders.

“We’re excited to invite members of the community to mingle and connect before we all get a fresh look at all that’s happening at the City,” said Chamber CEO Ryan Crowther. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with the City and Mayor Rosen, and the chance to partner on this year’s State of the City.”

The mayor’s formal address will follow the reception from 6-7 p.m.

According to a City news release, during his State of the City Address, Mayor Rosen will reflect on the past year’s accomplishments, outline current initiatives and share his vision for the future of Edmonds. The event provides an opportunity for community members and the business community to gain insight into key priorities, economic development efforts, and plans that will shape the city in the coming year. In addition, Edmonds’ very own theme song will be unveiled, the announcement said.

“I am really looking forward to this year’s State of the City,” Rosen said. “While we are looking back at 2025, we’re also setting our sights on the opportunities ahead in 2026. There’s a lot of excitement around this year from FIFA coming to our region to the 250th anniversary of our nation. It’s a time of celebration, momentum, and possibility, and I’m eager to share how Edmonds is preparing to embrace it.”

Anyone who plans to attend the pre-address reception is asked to register here. No registration is needed for the State of the City address.