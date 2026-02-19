On video: Lessons from a Traveler and a Bishop on democracy and Christian nationalism

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Videos are now available from the Jan. 30 presentations by Edmonds-based European travel guide Rick Steves and Lutheran Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. As we reported in our story here, the two issued a call to protect democracy from what they described as the growing threat of Christian nationalism.

In a social media post accompanying the videos, Steves said the following:

“I’m very concerned about the political pickle our country’s in — and so is Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee, a Lutheran bishop who is responsible for 120 ELCA churches in Northwest Washington. So, we recently invited our neighbors to gather together for an evening with us so we could explain, in the words of the great Elvin Bishop, “What the hell’s goin’ on.” I gave my take, and Shelley gave hers. And we filled the Edmonds Center for the Arts… twice.

“It was an exhilarating evening, and we’d like to share this very timely message with a much broader audience — and that includes you. (And if you can help us broadcast this even further, it can also include your own network of family and friends.)

“My talk about the current state of American democracy — including a step-by-step rundown of how the Trump administration is following the classic playbook used by fascist autocrats — is available here:

“And Bishop Shelley’s talk, which shares a hard look (inspired by scripture) at the perversion of Christianity called ‘Christian Nationalism,’ can be found here”: