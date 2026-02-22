Poet’s Corner: Mission Impossible Accomplished (2021)

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Mission Impossible Accomplished (2021)

#1

We are preparing to open,

this is our first day,

we start by learning our mission, the chain of command, the protocols and duties, and then we are assigned to our duty stations,

the last major pandemic was in 1918, no one here has been here before,

a National Guard medic dressed in camouflage at one table stands out from head to toe,

he has come to our town to save lives,

“I’m so glad you’re here,” I tell him,

“Me too. Last week I was sleeping in the U.S. Capitol on my rucksack with my gun.”

#2

The first wave of incoming are mostly elderly persons,

a man has just received his vaccine,

“We ask you remain for 15 minutes in case you have any sort of reaction.”

“How will I know when I can leave?”

“You’ve receive a text and an email,”

he pulls out a flip phone: “I don’t text or do email,”

“Note the time, when 15 minutes is up, wave and leave; I have to sanitize your chair,”

these first weeks we spend a lot of time chatting with old people who have not been out of their houses for the past year.

#3

Dressed in camouflage with a buzz cut, eagles have landed on his shoulder,

but there is something about him,

sure, he has done numerous tours of duty, including Afghanistan, Iraq and eastern Europe, but there something different about him,

“Are you Henry Blake or Sherman Potter?” I ask,

“I’d like to say “Sherman Potter,” but I definitely more Henry Blake,”

he has a 101st Airborne patch on his sleeves,

“My uncle jumped into Europe with the Screaming Eagles during WWII; you jumped?”

“No, but I was attached to the 101st for a while.”

#4

She has just been vaccinated,

she is sitting in the 30-minute waiting area for persons with certain medical conditions,

she summons me over,

“If I go into shock, I will refuse epi.”

“Why?”

“I once went into shock after an epi injection.”

I ask myself, How can she be allergic to her body’s own hormone?

But I am not here to argue,

“I will let the EMTs know.”

I walk over and tell the EMT-firefighter, who is “dying” from boredom,

he would rather be ripping a car open with the jaws of life,

“A woman over there says she will refuse epi if she goes into shock.”

“Why?”

“She says she once went into stock after an epi injection.”

“How can she be allergic to her body’s own hormone?”

“I know, but she has the right to refuse treatment. What will you do?”

“I wait until she goes unconscious and then give her epi, it’s the only thing that will keep her alive until we get her to ER.”

Not one vaccinated person went into shock here, though we managed a panic attack once or twice day,

severe reactions are about 1 in every 500,000 to 1,000,000 persons,

in 2021, COVID was the THIRD leading cause of death, mostly were unvaccinated persons.

#5

She had just been vaccinated,

she is sitting in the 30-minute waiting area for persons with certain medical conditions,

she looks to be about sixty years old,

she has a smooth, pleasant face, is well-coiffured and well-dressed,

she sits next to a man who looks older than his age. with a wrinkled brow, a long, greying pony tail, dressed in a t-shirt and blue jeans:

“How are you two doing?”

“I’m fine, my brother did not get vaccinated.”

“If your brother wants to get vaccinated, we can probably do that.”

“My brother drove in last night to sit with me, I am really afraid of vaccines.”

“What a great brother!”

Two weeks later:

She is sitting alone after her second vaccination:

“Sorry your brother could not come and sit with you,” I say,

“My brother is raging alcoholic who’s totally off the wagon.”

“Well, he’s still a great brother for coming to sit with you,”

“I’m an alcoholic too, but I’ve been sober for several years,”

“Good for you.”

“But my daughter got addicted to heroin, that was hell.”

Around here, you never know where “How are you doing?” will lead you,

“But she went to rehab and got clean. Know what’s she studying? Nursing.”

“Thank you so much for telling me her story.”

#6

Each morning for the past four months I have been coming here,

when the call for volunteers went out, I ran to sign up,

I was too young, and in good health, so I was not yet eligible to be vaccinated,

but I was sure they would vaccinate all volunteers,

I got my first vaccination sitting in my car in a parking lot,

I later assisted in a mass vaccination in that parking lot for persons with mobility issues,

I also got my wife’s vaccination moved up (I was exposed to lots of people, which meant my wife at home would also be more exposed),

each day, I entered the mud room at the back of our house, took off and placed my clothes in the washing machine, then took a shower, before going to find my wife,

this afternoon the convention center is empty of patients,

the vaccines have moved into the pharmacies,

our time here is coming to an end,

we are cleaning up and tearing down for the day,

in spite of the pandemic that brought us together, we will be sad to see each other go,

some days we gave one-hundred vaccines, some days we gave one-thousand,

we never knew how many doses we would get until they arrived,

we only knew that we had use all of them by the end of the day or throw them out,

if someone did not show up for their appointment, we called our friends and families,

“First-come, first-serve” will get them vaccinated,

What a joy it has been to come here over the past four months! Love in a Time of Cholera!

To have somewhere to go, to have something worthwhile to do, and to be able to work with so many wonderful people, some of whom I still know,

including the colonel,

who later became my physician for a time,

who is doing his last overseas deployment right now,

hopefully retiring when he returns home…

I walk to my car in the parking lot,

a car pulls up next to me and stops,

the driver rolls down his window,

“I’m a veteran with PTSD, I have not been able to find the vaccine, I am so nervous!”

“We’re done here for the day, but I’ll speak to a DOH rep inside. Wait here.”

The rep comes out with me:

“Sir, follow me downtown to our HQ, I will give you the vaccine there.”

Mission Impossible Accomplished.

Vaccines are easily one of humankind’s ALL-time greatest inventions, having saved BILLIONS of persons from crippling diseases and horrifically painful deaths over the past two centuries. The poet dedicates this poem to the creators of vaccines and to all the volunteers in his community who came together in a time of crisis. To paraphrase Charles Dickens’ opening in A Tale of Two Cities (1859) “It was the worst of times, it was the best of times.”

Jonathan E. Davis

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Jonathan E. “Jack” Davis is a retired community college teacher whose good fortune it was to work primarily with allied health students for more than 30 years (most of whom were women, people of color, first-generation college students, immigrants and children of immigrants, and who has had to the privilege to volunteer in support of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. He enjoys writing pieces that mix the personal with the literary, the linguistic, and the historical. His poetry, short fiction and creative nonfiction have appeared in The Crimson Thread, DIN magazine, Plain China, the Las Cruces, New Mexico Big Read and…My Edmonds News.