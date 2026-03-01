Poet’s Corner: Solitude Incubates The Cold Insight, Hunger Moon, and more…

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

SOLITUDE INCUBATES THE COLD INSIGHT

The solid attitude of ice

stills enough to crystallize

and slow to the flow of a glacier

with that same cold demeanor.

Like water in its most arrested form,

the cubes or bergs resist,

keeping to themselves,

walled away from frolic and fray:

All that time detached

but never alone, never

without the buzz of geometry

interjecting its opinion.

This closed room of diamond

sharpens all it planes until

its facets are keen enough

to write on windows.

Writing informed by snow

with its lazy drift. Writing

explosive as popcorn springing

out of the locked seed.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

HUNGER MOON

Moonlight lay its cement-dust glaze

as if snowfall rimed the cold landscape

with its rabbits hidden safely underground,

its owls bundled in their feathered cloaks.

The moons’ lamp floodlights surly growls

of empty bellies living off the fat

of earlier feasts and festivals of dreams.

Wolves await the lone impatient mouse.

The wakeful woman in the dreary house

is day awake and vigilant as prey –

praying with a shepherd-fearful heart,

musing in this bleak but lucid night.

The sleepless poor lay watchful and uneasy

while hunger, thirst and shelter thrive beautifully.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

THE RABBIT ON THE MOON EXPLAINS GRAVITY TO THE ZEPHYR

The smooth side slide of your frisky wind

as it escapes from sea to land

is navigated between gravity and the moon.

Little breeze, you have felt the gentle tug

like a small hand on your sleeve. Gravity

steers you like the pull of the north star.

You are light enough never to settle down with her.

From my home on the moon I see

your invisible swirling all windy and free.

You think you dance alone, but your partner is gravity.

Without her silver chains dragging,

you would dissipate into the ether.

Pay attention to her light side

and you will be steadied instead of sunk.

She is your keel but not your tiller.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Kristina Stapleton was born in Seattle. She has been a member of the Edmonds Poetry Group since 2018 when she moved to Edmonds, but she has been writing since she was 15. She has had some success in publication and winning awards for her work, but the best reward comes when a poem stirs a reader. Sharing poetry is like belonging to a secret society of the soul that anyone can join just by reading each other’s poems.