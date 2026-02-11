Port’s federal lobbyist talks strategy and funding for $30 million North PortWalk project

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Federal lobbyist briefs commissioners on grants, loans, new ideas and strategies for 2026 and 2027.

Port commissioners track bills in Olympia.

Marina operations staff list approved strategies to combat herons, sea otters and sea lions, which do considerable damage to docks and boats.

Executive director shares top takeaways from national marina industry conference.

Two marine operations employees are promoted.

Port introduces a new hands-on series to get boaters and residents excited about marine activities.

At the Monday night Edmonds Port Commission meeting, the Port’s federal lobbyist, David Marten, presented a straightforward funding picture from Washington, D.C.: the Port has been successful in getting some grants; Washington’s congressional delegation remains supportive; grant and loan programs have changed; and new strategies and new approaches are required to secure future funding.

In 2025, the Port asked for $4 million and secured $1.2 million for the next phase of the $30 million North PortWalk and Seawall Replacement project. Everett asked for $5 million and received $250,000. “It speaks to how competitive these funds are and how much members have requested versus what’s available,” Marten said.

Grants that might have been a natural fit in the past – FEMA resiliency grants, USDOT surface transportation grants – now provide less money and are more competitive.

The BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant, for example, is a $1.5 billion transportation project fund with a maximum allowance of $25 million per project. Last year, there were more than 800 applicants.

Current successful grant and federal loan programs focus on multimodal projects that also support critical infrastructure and transit oriented development – like mixing housing and transportation centers. The Port of Edmonds is a strong candidate in these areas given its proximity to Sound Transit’s Sounder train station, Washington State Ferries, Community Transit lines and local housing.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) project funding focuses on habitat improvement. The NorthPortWalk’s glass block walkway is considered fish friendly.

“We recognize that we’re going to need a lot of other sources to layer in to help get this project done,” Marten said.

Several grants and loan opportunities are on the horizon. Marten and his grant-writing partner are working on submissions now and expect to hear more late spring.

Port Commissioner Selena Killin asked about breaking the project into phases and getting funding for, say, an environmental piece here and surface transportation there.

“It helps with the cost, but not the timeline,” Marten said. He doesn’t expect anything to move – including the 2027 budget – until after the 2026 mid-term elections.

Local legislation

Commissioners Killin and Grant spent time in Olympia to say thank you to local legislators who continue to support Port projects. They are also tracking bills that could impact Port property and projects:

Several bills would speed up the permit review process for local governments and public utility districts ( HB 2418 , HB 2198 , SB 5968 ).

Another bill would establish statewide standards for when local governments may enforce laws to regulate the use of public space for life-sustaining activities ( HB 2489 )

HB 2186 would help local agencies better compete for federal matching funds.

Herons, otters and sea lions

Spring marks the arrival of the perennial port pests: nesting herons, curious sea otters and boat-sinking (and stinky) sea lions. The Port works within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) guidelines to manage the birds and marine mammals to protect Port assets and boater property.

For herons, teams are on-site at dusk with green lasers and noisemakers to discourage herons from setting up nests. If staff are successful, herons move on in a few weeks.

For sea otters, one-way cages outfitted with mirrors are irresistible to curious sea otters, who go for a look then get trapped inside. Once trapped, the otters are picked up and released in another location.

For sea lions, staff use plastic spikes as a visual barrier and noise makers, and also spray them with hoses. “Everything works for two days, then you have to try something new,” Executive Director Brandon Baker said. Sea lions can be very aggressive, and it is against the law to injure or harm a sea lion. Last spring, about 12-15 took up residence for a short time.

National marina industries conference

The Port of Edmonds is on the right track, but could use some upgrades on data management and software to get the marina running at optimal efficiency. That’s the conclusion of Executive Director Baker, who attended a national marine conference.

“We have the right data, but it takes more time to gather it. We’d like to get it into data dashboards to make on-the-fly decisions,” Baker said. He hopes new software will make that happen.

The Port of Edmonds is in line with ports across the U.S. by focusing on three things: environment, infrastructure and business. Baker said that approach is baked into the Port’s strategic plan.

He also reported that all ports and vendors are struggling to keep up with electrical equipment demands. Baker’s team will track the issue as North PortWalk construction gets closer.

Promotions

Taking pride in Port staff, Marina Operations Manager Dennis Halpin was excited to share two internal promotions: Tristan Guempel is now Port Operations Supervisor.

“Tristan has distinguished himself as a high-performing employee, advancing through operational roles as opportunities and organizational needs evolved,” Halpin said. “His dedication and commitment to The Port have made him a trusted leader within the organization and a key contributor to the strength and reliability of Port operations.

Luke Brisse was promoted to Assistant Port Operations Supervisor. “Over his four years with the Port, Luke has demonstrated himself to be a strong and effective leader. His problem-solving ability, analytical approach, and attention to detail have consistently strengthened Port Operations,” Halpin said.

Commissioners had great things to say about these new promotions and the quality of all port staff.

Hands-on learning

The Port continues its hands-on learning program with new “Beyond the Breakwater” seminars designed for both boaters and the general public to learn something new about the maritime industry.

Tengu Charters takes the first slot, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Captain Kyle Hanada will explain and demonstrate salmon “mooching,” how to tie mooching leaders and set the gear.

Other news

Commission President Janelle Cass said the dry run for volunteers to remove graffiti in the tunnel under 5th Avenue went well and the graffiti removal will take place later this month. Although the tunnel is not Port property, the Port teamed up with local residents to help organize the project and store materials on site.

Resident and boat owner Reed Johnson called in during public comment to complain about parking. He said signage could be improved. He said he’d like to see more enforcement and towing if needed. He’s also disappointed that the old Port administration building will not be replaced with parking.