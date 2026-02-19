Prep girls basketball: With win over Stanwood, Warriors punch ticket to State

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

While the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors have four freshmen in their starting lineup — and now a fifth regularly coming off the bench for significant minutes of playing time — opponents who call them young, inexperienced and not ready to respond to big-game pressure may do so at their own peril.

Just ask the Stanwood Spartans.

The young Warriors showed their maturity and drive Wednesday as they overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit to take down the defending District 1 champion Spartans 55-47 in a 2026 District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal game played at Snohomish High School

The victory was noteworthy for the up-and-coming E-W squad as it catapulted them into the District 1 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 21, and earned them a berth in the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament that begins next week.

“It’s a testament to their heart,” E-W Coach Quinn Manning said after the win. “These kids are winners. They have learned how to win.”

Wednesday’s Warrior win was in doubt early in the third quarter as Stanwood — fueled by a 14-3 second-quarter run — took a 30-23 lead into halftime.The Spartans then opened the second half with five unanswered points, pushing their advantage to 35-23.

But that’s when Manning’s halftime words kicked in for E-W (20-3 overall), and the team went on a 13-0 spurt over the next six minutes.

“She just told us to like, really lock in,” said freshman Zaniyah Jones, recalling Manning’s halftime locker room speech. “Because, when we’re in the moment, sometimes we tend to get flustered and move too fast. She told us to slow down and keep pace. And we’re good and we can win.”

The Warriors’ third-quarter run tightened the game, but a 3-pointer by Stanwood’s Dorothy Berrett at the buzzer ending the quarter gave the Spartans a 41-38 lead heading into the fourth.

So how would the upstart Edmonds-Woodwat respond when facing a seasoned opponent in a big game’s fourth quarter? On Wednesday, the Warriors proved their mettle by outscoring Stanwood 17-6 in the contest’s final eight minutes to grab the victory.

“We had really studied some of their sets, and we had a plan to execute,” Manning said of her team’s defensive preparations coming into the District semifinal. “We did it well in the first quarter, not so much in the second and third, and then came alive again in the fourth.”

The Spartans, the No. 3 seed in this year’s District tourney, were held scoreless during the first 5:25 of the fourth quarter and could only muster a 3-pointer by Presley Harris, a layin by Georgia Lenz and a Lenz free throw in the game’s final 2:35.

Meanwhile, No. 2-seeded Edmonds-Woodway opened the fateful fourth on a 9-0 run, then controlled the tempo to keep Stanwood at arms’ length, eventually pulling away for the eight-point victory.

“I was incredibly proud of them, in the last three minutes of the game, the way they managed the clock,” Manning said of her squad. “It was, ‘don’t be passive, but we’re going to try to eat up some of the shot clock and hold our lead and take good shots, open hand, and get it done.’”

Jones led E-W in scoring with 15 points, 11 in the second half. Senior Finley Wichers, the only non-freshman in the Warrior starting lineup, added 13 points, while freshman Madeline Kost came off the bench to score a varsity career-high 12 points.

“She’s our secret weapon,” Manning said of Kost. “We said that no one has been able to scout her because she played JV all year. She’s been swinging (between JV and varsity) but, frankly, I was just waiting for her confidence. So big props to her because she came in with that freshman class, and I needed her to find her rhythm.”

Kost led the Warrior junior varsity team in points and rebounds this year but has now become a big contributor to the varsity squad during the postseason.

“She’s definitely become crucial for us, especially with her size and ability to rebound,” Manning said.

Manning had been managing the Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball fifth-through-eighth-grade feeder program before landing the high school’s head coaching job prior to last season. So she’s well-acquited with Kost, Jones and the other three Class of 2029 members of this season’s Warrior squad: Amara Leckie, Sloane Franks and Amelia Faber. She also recognizes the tremendous amount of maturing the five freshmen have shown this year.

“That’s been the story all season, right?” Manning said. “(It’s) that we’re young; how do we respond? And luckily, here we are deep in. So we have experience. If this game was earlier in the year, is the outcome the same? Maybe not. Because the opportunity for growth over the course of a freshman year, I think is much greater than in your junior or senior season. So they’ve grown.”

Berrett led Stanwood with 15 points in the loss, but was held scoreless in the pivotal fourth quarter. Harris scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Spartans.

Stanwood, 18-5 overall and the No. 3 seed in this year’s District tourney, will take on No. 5 seed Mount Vernon Saturday with a berth to the state tournament on the line.

For the Warriors, their dream of returning to the state tourney has now been realized. It was a goal that Manning stated out loud to the team well before the season started — in fact, on the third day of team tryouts.

“I think you have to have, sometimes, reckless faith in your team,” Manning said with a smile. “Were there points in the season where I said, ‘ahh, I’m not sure.’ But damn, it feels good to punch the ticket tonight.”

Jones was also emotional after Wednesday’s win that guaranteed the Warriors a trip to the state tourney. “I’m excited to go to State,” she said, “Especially for the seniors since it’s their last year. We’re going to play hard and see what happens at State.”

This will be the first trip to state for an E-W girls basketball team since 2019.

Edmonds-Woodway will learn who their first opponent in the 3A state tournament (most likely in the regional round Feb. 27 or 28) on Sunday when the tourney brackets are announced. Until then, the team will prepare for their District 1 tournament championship tilt with tourney No.1 seed Snohomish. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=5045.

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Feb. 18 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal game)

Stanwood 8 22 11 6 – 55

Edmonds-Woodway 12 11 15 17 – 47

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Zaniyah Jones 15, Finley Wichers 13, Madeline Kost 12, Amelia Faber 6, Audrey Rothmier 4, Sloane Franks 4, Jane Hanson 1

Stanwood individual scoring: Dorothy Berrett 15, Presley Harris 12, Georgia Lenz 9, Ellalee Wortham 7, Stella Berrett 4, Mylee LaComb, Emi Perry, Addy Schuh

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 20-3 overall; Stanwood 8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League North Conference, 18-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Snohomish; Saturday, Feb. 21; 7 p.m. at Jackson High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament championship game)

Stanwood next game: versus versus Mount Vernon; Saturday, Feb. 21; 3:15 p.m. at Jackson High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament third place winner-to-state, loser-out game)