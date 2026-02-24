Puget Sound Express launches San Juan Island whale watching tour

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Puget Sound Express on Tuesday announced it is launching a new Edmonds-to-San Juan Island Whale Watching Tour, a full-day excursion combining whale watching with a two-hour visit to Friday Harbor. The tour will operate from May 1 through Sept. 7, 2026, departing from the Port of Edmonds at 10 a.m. and returning by 6 p.m.

“This new tour is a true day-trip adventure — wildlife, scenery, and a chance to experience Friday Harbor all in one itinerary,” said Sarah Copley, general manager of Puget Sound Express. “It’s the only whale watching tour that departs from the Seattle area that includes a stop on San Juan Island, and it’s designed to give guests maximum flexibility to find whales throughout the day.”

The new tour joins the Puget Sound Express lineup in Edmonds alongside the popular Edmonds Half-Day Whale Watching Tour and Spring Gray Whale Tour, the company said in a news release. Puget Sound Express also offers tours departing from Port Townsend and Port Angeles.

Guests aboard the jet-powered catamaran Chilkat Express will enjoy a narrated journey through Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands with an on-board naturalist who highlights the geography, history and wildlife encountered along the way. The vessel’s route offers opportunities to spot Bigg’s orcas, humpback whales, gray whales, bald eagles, harbor seals, sea lions, tufted puffins and other marine species. When whales are vocalizing nearby, passengers can often listen through the boat’s on-board hydrophone.



The tour includes a two-hour port of call in Friday Harbor, a once-small fishing village that has grown into one of the Pacific Northwest’s top destinations. During the stop, passengers are free to explore the shops along Spring Street, sample local cuisine at the town’s restaurants or visit the renowned Whale Museum. The flexible itinerary allows the captain and crew to adjust the route based on real-time wildlife reports, optimizing passengers’ chances of whale encounters before, after or on both legs of the Friday Harbor stop.

All whale watching tours come with a guaranteed whale sighting — if no whales are spotted, the next trip is free (99% of tours encounter whales).

Puget Sound Express said it is committed to responsible wildlife viewing, and is a founding member of the Pacific Whale Watch Association.