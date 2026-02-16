Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary welcomes Vaughn Maurice as executive director

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary has appointed Vaughn Maurice as its new executive director. Vaughn brings decades of leadership in nonprofit management and animal welfare, along with a deep commitment to expanding lifesaving programs for cats in need.

According to a news release, Vaughn began his career with the American Red Cross, serving across the U.S. and internationally in Bosnia, Hungary, Korea and Japan, where he met his wife of 26 years. About 16 years ago, he transitioned into animal welfare, beginning at a small shelter near his hometown of New Orleans. Since then, he has held leadership roles at a wildlife sanctuary and hospital, service dog programs, Utah Humane (as executive director), and most recently as director of San Diego Animal Services.

“From the moment I toured the sanctuary, I was inspired by the compassion, professionalism and dedication of the Purrfect Pals team and volunteers,” Vaughn said. “When passionate staff, volunteers and supporters work together, lifesaving becomes unstoppable. I’m honored to join this community and excited to help grow our impact and carry forward the powerful legacy of Purrfect Pals.”

Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary, based in Arlington, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless and special-needs cats, including those with medical conditions, disabilities, FIV and FeLV.