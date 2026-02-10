Reader view: Fix the culture, then reboot

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Recent calls to “reboot” citizen engagement in Edmonds raise an important question: Why have so many residents disengaged in the first place?

The core problem is a governance culture that too often treats open-government laws as flexible — and citizen participation as advisory at best.

City leaders frequently speak about collaboration, trust, and partnership. Yet many residents who volunteer significant time and professional expertise experience something very different. Their work is left off agendas, acknowledged but not acted on, or overridden late in the process — often after public comment has closed, when staff or legal interpretations are given the final word with no opportunity for citizens to respond.

That pattern is not accidental. It reflects how power is exercised.

In 2025, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission issued a formal warning to the City of Edmonds for improperly using public resources in connection with a ballot measure, a violation of state law prohibiting public agencies from advocating in elections. The warning followed multiple citizen complaints and confirmed what many residents already suspected: rules designed to protect fairness and transparency were not being taken seriously.

Concerns about process extend beyond elections.

In January 2025, the City postponed and restructured public hearings on the Transportation Benefit District sales tax and the Critical Areas Ordinance through press releases and staff communications, rather than by a clear vote of the City Council in an open meeting. Timelines shifted, hearing formats changed, and explanatory framing was altered after public comment had already begun, leaving residents uncertain about what process was actually being followed.

Similarly, during the 2024–2025 utility tax ordinance process, draft ordinances circulated to the public contained unresolved blanks and evolving rate structures. Explanations of what Council had “intended” emerged only after public testimony closed, with post-hoc legal interpretations treated as determinative and no opportunity for residents to respond.

In multiple instances, City announcements referenced decisions made by “leadership” or “the administration” without identifying who participated, whether a quorum was present, or whether those discussions complied with the Open Public Meetings Act. OPMA exists to prevent precisely this kind of ambiguity — where decisions appear to be formed privately and ratified later in public.

These are not minor procedural issues. When hearing schedules, draft ordinances, or governing narratives change midstream — outside formal votes and visible deliberation — residents are left guessing what was decided, when, and by whom.

The street-vacation code update provides a concrete example.

After nearly seven years of Planning Board work, public meetings, and resident input, the City adopted revised street-vacation laws in 2025 that disregarded both citizen input and the Planning Board’s recommendation. More troubling, the adopted code appears to exceed state authority.

As written, ECDC 18.55.120 allows a street vacation to be conditioned on a private-to-private easement. That authority does not exist in RCW 35.79.030, which limits conditions to public compensation or public easements retained by the City. Edmonds now stands alone in Washington in adopting such language.

From a resident’s perspective, this is how trust collapses. People engage early, do the work, and participate in good faith — only to see outcomes rewritten later, outside statutory authority, without public correction. When concerns are raised, the response is often framed as a matter of “intent.”

But intent is not law.

If Edmonds is serious about rebuilding trust, the work must start with governance discipline: decisions made in open meetings, votes taken in public view, laws followed as written, and mistakes corrected openly.

Culture follows behavior — not the other way around.

Fix the culture first. Then reboot engagement.

Lee Reeves lives in Edmonds.