Reader view: Learning to disagree more civilly

Recent events in Edmonds, from the contentious vote to annex to the RFA last spring to the even more contentious levy lid lift vote last fall, clearly demonstrate that trust between residents and the City Council and Administration as well as trust and respect between residents has broken down. This mirrors a broader malaise that is affecting our society at large. Kevin Harris’s proposal for a reboot of citizen engagement, Councilmember Vivian Olson’s listening sessions and Monday night’s ECR Forum with Council President Michelle Dotsch, all point to a will to address this issue. But a quick glance at the comments section of those articles suggests that even these good faith efforts are being met with a very high degree of skepticism and mistrust of the intentions of those involved.

How can we overcome the deep-seated lack of trust and start building a more consensus driven future for Edmonds? Kevin Harris’s engagement assessment alludes to a couple of key elements of any solution: relational rather than transactional dialog and listening to learn rather than listening to respond. In order to achieve these transitions, however, we need to have a mechanism for learning what relational dialog and listening to learn look like. Enter Braver Angels: a nationwide organization dedicated to renewing civic culture and building trust across political differences. Braver Angels has 128 alliances across the nation, including three here in Washington, which offer opportunities to engage in civil debate, participate in workshops and attend courses. There is an opportunity to attend a workshop at St Joseph parish on Capitol Hill in Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 28 for anyone who is interested in learning more about this. The event is free but donations are welcome. A donation of $15 or more includes a one-year membership in the Braver Angels organization.

Register at Skills for Disagreeing Better Registration, Sat, Feb 28, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. | Eventbrite.

All are welcome, but please note that there will be brief material and a prayer at the start and end of the workshop appropriate for the hosting faith community. Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee.