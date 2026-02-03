Reader view: Support our schools and vote yes on Proposition 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As an Edmonds City Councilmember, a CPA and longtime community member, I’ve seen firsthand how strong schools strengthen our entire community. On Feb. 10, voters in the Edmonds School District have an important opportunity to support Proposition 1, the Educational Programs and Operations replacement levy.

Let me be clear: Proposition 1 is not a new tax. It simply renews existing funding that is set to expire. This levy fills the critical gap between what the state provides for basic education and what it truly takes to support students in today’s classrooms.

Our schools are more than buildings, they are vibrant hubs that serve children, families, and neighborhoods. Proposition 1 maintains funding for essential staff, such as school nurses, counselors, teaching assistants, custodians, and safety personnel. These professionals support student health, well-being and learning every day.

The replacement levy also preserves the programs that make education meaningful and engaging: arts, athletics, clubs, and extracurricular activities that build confidence, teamwork, and connection. It supports academic pathways like STEM education, Advanced Placement, College in the High School and International Baccalaureate, helping prepare students for college, careers and civic life. And it ensures continued support for special education, multilingual learners, and highly capable students — so every child has access to opportunity.

Strong schools contribute directly to a strong community. They attract families, support local businesses, and help develop the next generation of leaders. Proposition 1 provides stability and local control, allowing our community to invest in the people and programs that matter most.

I encourage residents to join me in voting YES on Proposition 1 by February 10. Together, we can continue building a future where every student has the support they need to succeed.

Author Will Chen has submitted this opinion piece as an individual and a CPA.