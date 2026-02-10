Recycle your cell phone and benefit soldiers Feb. 17-March 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Do you have an old cell phone, smartphone, iPad, tablet, or MP3 player tucked away at home or in the office? Edmonds’ McDonald McGarry Insurance is once again partnering with Cell Phones for Soldiers to collect and recycle unused devices. Devices do not need to be in working condition — both gently used and broken phones are welcome.

Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided more than 450 million minutes of free talk time to troops through its Minutes That Matter calling card program, made possible by responsibly recycling over 25 million donated mobile devices. Donations also help support Helping Heroes Home, an organization that provides emergency assistance to veterans facing communication barriers and other hardships. Each donated phone can supply up to two=and-a-half hours of talk time for soldiers serving overseas. In addition to supporting military families, this program helps reduce electronic waste and its environmental impact.

McDonald McGarry will accept device donations from Feb. 17 through March 17 at 630 Main St. in Edmonds. Collection hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 425-774-3200 or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com.

You can also learn more here.