Rep. Larsen secures federal funding for local jobs, infrastructure projects

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Rep. Rick Larsen announced this week that more than $10.1 million in federal funding for local projects in Northwest Washington has been approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 spending bills. These were passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support and were signed into law.

“This legislative package creates jobs, builds community centers and strengthens infrastructure in Northwest Washington,” said Larsen in a press release. “Each investment of federal dollars here at home will serve our communities for decades to come. I will keep working closely with local leaders to make sure federal spending benefits the communities I represent.”

These projects include:

$2,000,000 for Community Transit’s Bus Replacement Project to purchase battery-electric buses and chargers.

$2,000,000 for LETI’s Incubator for Family Success in partnership with Edmonds College to establish a community center in South Everett.

$1,200,000 to reconstruct the Port of Edmonds’ North Portwalk and seawall.

$850,000 for construction of the Edmonds Food Bank and Community Engagement Space.

“Community Transit is committed to helping people get from where they are to where they want to be with safe, reliable public transportation,” said Ric Ilgenfritz, CEO of Community Transit. “Replacing older diesel buses with new, lower emission buses ensures better service and a cleaner environment. We thank Rep. Larsen for delivering the benefits this crucial investment brings to our region.”

Edmonds College collaborates with Latino Educational Training Institute’s (LETI) Incubator for Family Success: This project will establish a comprehensive community center that includes a cultural retention and arts center, vocational school, commercial kitchen, deli-specialty store and child care circles.

“We are grateful for Representative Larsen’s continued support of LETI’s Incubator for Family Success and for Edmonds College’s partnership in this initiative,” said LETI CEO Rosario Reyes. “This center will become an enduring resource for Latino and low-income families across Snohomish County.”