Restaurant News brief: Cottage Bakery launches Pretzels for Purpose

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Cottage Bakery in Perrinville officially announce the beneficiary of its very first Pretzels for Purpose: Sweet Feyre Clark

Feyre (pronounced Fay-ruh) was born with an extremely rare genetic condition called Hallermann–Streiff syndrome, with fewer than 300 diagnosed cases worldwide. She entered the world in severe respiratory distress and spent her first 163 days at Seattle Children’s Hospital, where she underwent lifesaving interventions, including a tracheotomy and G-tube placement.

Today, Feyre is a bright, joyful, determined 3½-year-old who loves music, dancing, painting, parties and any adventure she can join. While she continues to navigate the challenges of her condition and requires 24/7 medical support at home, she shows everyone around her what true resilience, bravery and relentless happiness looks like. Here parents Jessica and Justin Clark are grateful for the community’s support.

Edmonds is her favorite place to explore, and we are so proud to rally around this incredible local family as they continue prioritizing Feyre’s quality of life and her ability to truly live.

Admission to the fundraiser is officially LIVE, so head to ccbholidaypreorder.square.site to grab your tickets. Each ticket includes your choice of pretzel knots, a drink, dipping sauce and exclusive deals from nearby local businesses.

All proceeds will directly support Feyre, Jessica and Justin Clark. Let’s pack the bakery and show the Clarks just how strong this community is in supporting our neighbors.

Sponsors and partners for this event include Adam E. Cobb Windemere Realtor, Blueridge Coffee House, Edway Tap House, Snohomish Coffee Company and Official Green Latrine.

@adamecobb

@blueridgecoffeehouse

@edwaytaphouse

@snohomishcoffeeco

@officialgreenlatrine