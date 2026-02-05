Reminder: Edmonds Cars and Coffee with ’sweetheart’ theme at Salish Crossing parking lot Feb. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Kimberly Shay is launching the second Edmonds Cars & Coffee from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8 in the parking lot of Salish Crossing, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds.

Sponsored by Red Twig Cafe and Bakery, the event’s theme is “Bring Your Favorite Four-Wheeled Sweetheart,” with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank.

“The first-ever Edmonds Cars & Coffee was a smashing success,” Shay told My Edmonds News. “We had over 150 cars join us and even more toys donated. My face honestly hurt from smiling — I was beaming the entire morning.”

Shay said the Edmonds Cars & Coffee meetups will typically be held from 9-11 a.m. on the first and third Sundays, from April to September, except for the day of the Edmonds Classic Car Show.

“Load up your trunk with nonperishable food and cruise on down,” Shay said.

You can learn more on the Edmonds Cars & Coffee Facebook and Instagram pages.