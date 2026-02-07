Friday, February 6, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Scene very nearby Thursday — at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. (Photo by Jack McHenry)
Friday sunrise. (Photo by Jon Wiese)
Photo by Annie Jacobsen
Photo by Patrice Wiggins
Mount Baker. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Kingston ferry arrival. (Photo by Martin Banel)
Leaf portrait. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
Bright berries. (Photo by Merri Fulton)
Photo by Dixie Strunk
Crocus. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Passing ferries. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Inge Ma of Lynnwood blows a shofar on the beach in Edmonds. Although she was not visible from the road, the sound carried up to Sunset Avenue, “and many people were intrigued by the sounds coming from the beach,” photographer Niall McShane said. A shofar is an ancient musical horn, typically a ram’s horn, used for Jewish ritual purposes, according to Wikipedia.
Friday night at sunset. (Photo by Margaret Victor)
Photo by Tia Benson Tolle
Photo by Ann Bradford

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO